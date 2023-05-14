Erdogan’s leadership in balance as polls close in Turkey’s crucial election





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Election polls closed Sunday in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership of the NATO member country grappling with economic turmoil and the erosion of democratic checks and balances was at stake after a strong challenge from an opposition candidate.

The election could grant Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or overthrow him in favor of reinvigorated opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has promised to return Turkey to a more democratic path. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the race will be determined in a second round on May 28.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which has lost much of its legislative power under Erdogan’s executive presidency. If his political alliance wins, Erdogan could continue to govern without too many restrictions. The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls. Opinion polls indicated the increasingly authoritarian leader entered the election behind a challenger for the first time. Erdogan has ruled Turkey as prime minister or president since 2003. Pre-election polls gave a slight lead to Kilicdaroglu, 74, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance that leads the center-left pro-secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP. Voting began at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) and polling stations closed at 5 p.m. (1400 GMT). According to Turkish electoral custom, news agencies are not allowed to publish partial results until the embargo is lifted at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT). There are no exit polls. More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million foreign voters, were eligible to vote in the elections, which will take place in the year the country marks the centenary of its establishment as a republic. Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, reflecting citizens’ continued belief in democratic voting. Yet Turkey has seen freedom of speech and assembly suppressed under Erdogan, and it is wracked by a severe cost-of-living crisis that critics blame on governments’ mismanagement of the economy. Turkey is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in dangerous buildings. Erdogan’s government has been criticized for its belated and delayed response to the disaster, as well as a lax enforcement of building codes that has exacerbated casualties and misery. Internationally, the elections were being watched closely as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who has concentrated nearly all state power in his hands. Erdogan has waged a divisive election campaign, using state resources and his dominant position in the media to woo voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with terrorists, being drunks and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which he said posed a threat to traditional family values. In a bid to garner support from citizens hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects. . He also expanded his ruling party’s political alliance, the Justice and Development Party, or AKP, with two nationalist parties to include a small left-wing party and two fringe Islamist parties. Kilicdaroglu’s six-party National Alliance has pledged to dismantle an executive presidential system voted narrowly in a 2017 referendum and return the country to parliamentary democracy. They promised to establish the independence of the judiciary and central bank, institute checks and balances, and reverse democratic backsliding and the crackdown on free speech and dissent under Erdogan. The alliance includes the nationalist Good Party led by former interior minister Meral Aksener, a small Islamist party and two parties that split from the AKP, one led by a former prime minister, Ahmet Davutoglu , and the other by a former finance minister, Ali Babacan. . The country’s main Kurdish political party, currently the second largest opposition group in Turkey, backs Kilicdaroglu in the presidential race. Erdogan’s government in recent years has targeted party leaders with arrests and prosecutions. People were seen marching to schools acting as polling stations on a hot spring day across much of the country and forming long queues outside classrooms. Ankara officials said they expected turnout to be even higher than in previous years. The lines were partly due to the problems many voters had when trying to fold large ballot papers, they featured 24 political parties vying for seats in parliament and stuffing them into envelopes with the ballot paper for the Presidency. It is important for Turkey. It matters to the people, said Necati Aktuna, a voter in Ankara. I have been voting for 60 years. I have not seen a more important election than this. Large crowds gathered outside the polling stations where Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu voted. We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together, Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters chanted President Kilicdaroglu! From now on, you will see that spring will come to this country,” he said. Erdogan said the voting was going smoothly, including in the earthquake-hit region where people were voting with great enthusiasm and love. “I hope that after the countdown to the evening (…) there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy,” he said. Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, was also a presidential candidate. Another candidate, centre-left politician Muharrem Ince, withdrew from the race on Thursday after his ratings dropped significantly, the country’s electoral commission said his withdrawal was invalid and votes for him would be counted. Some have expressed concern over whether Erdogan would relinquish power if he loses. Erdogan, however, said in an interview with more than a dozen Turkish broadcasters on Friday that he had come to power through democracy and would act in accordance with the democratic process. Aksener, the leader of the Good Party, appealed for respect after casting her vote. We are now moving to the stage where we all have to respect the results that come out of the ballot boxes where people voted freely and (with) their conscience, she said. Polling in the 11 earthquake-affected provinces, where nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote, raised concerns. About 3 million people left the quake area for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations. Political parties and nongovernmental organizations planned to transport voters by bus, but it was unclear how many made the return trip. Many quake survivors voted in containers turned into makeshift polling stations erected in schoolyards. In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot. God willing, it will be a democratic election, he said. May it benefit the name of our country. ___ Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Mucahit Ceylan contributed from Diyarbakir, Türkiye.

