Jokowi says Indonesia needs courageous, people-centered leader





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said Indonesia needs a courageous future leader who is close to the people. “Our people, the people of Indonesia, need a leader who understands their needs, who is determined to work hard for them and who is brave to defend their interests,” Jokowi said at a forum hosted by Relawan Jokowi here. Sunday. Relawan Jokowi is a group of social organizations and volunteers supporting the president. He stressed that the people also need a leader who understands Indonesia’s potential and strengths. “The leader must also be able to take advantage of existing opportunities,” he noted. Jokowi added that the future leader of Indonesia must know how to develop economic and political strategies to deal and compete with other countries. He warned that if the wrong leader is chosen, Indonesia could lose the opportunity to become a developed country in the next 13 years. Jokowi also cited the example of Latin American countries, which he said had become developing countries in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, but had not been able to take full advantage of their opportunities and remained developing countries. He urged Indonesians to choose a future leader who would be able to maximize Indonesia’s demographic dividend and help the country become a developed country in the future. The head of Indonesia’s Musra organizing committee, Panel Barus, handed over the results of the forum to Jokowi, including the volunteers’ recommendations for presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the 2024 general elections. Candidates for the presidency included the chairman of the Great Indonesian Movement (Gerindra) party, Prabowo Subianto; Chairman of the Functional Groups Party (Golkar), Airlangga Hartarto; as well as the presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Ganjar Pranowo. Meanwhile, the running mates were Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD; Head of Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP), Moeldoko; and the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno. The other candidates for the vice-presidency are the head of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Arsjad Rasjid, and the governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil. Registration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates will open from October 19 to November 25, 2023. General elections will be held on February 14, 2024. Related News: Jokowi attends popular conference to address his volunteer groups

