the permanent influence of a parent on his son





BEIJING , May 14, 2023 /CNW/ – For Chinese President Xi Jinping, his mother Qi Xin set an outstanding example in many ways for her son and played a crucial role in shaping the values ​​and priorities of a future leader of the country. Qi, born in 1926, joined the Communist Party of China (CCP) in 1943 at the age of 17, becoming a strong supporter of Party values ​​and beliefs. “Parents and the elderly should impart good character to their children when they are small, helping them to develop moral integrity and a sense of goodwill, so that they can grow into a person who can contribute to the country and to the general public,” she once said. said. Qi led a simple life, which became a family tradition. Despite many difficulties, she managed to balance taking care of the family and her job. Xi cherished a lifelong goal in his heart based on his memories of illustrated storybooks his mother bought him about Yue Fei, a legendary Chinese general who fought invaders to protect his people during the Song Dynasty. of the South (1127-1279). Qi told Xi, then about five years old, how Yue Fei’s mother tattooed her son’s back with four Chinese characters “jing zhong bao guo”, which literally translates to “serving the country with the utmost loyalty”, so that Yue can never forget the responsibilities placed on her shoulders. Being a loyal and loving son, Xi used to chat and walk around with his mother whenever he had time. But for Qi, the greatest show of filial love was that Xi did his best in his job and served the people wholeheartedly. Over the years, Xi’s political career has taken him from Shanxi in the northwest of the country, Hebei Province in the north, Fujian, Zhejiang And Shanghai to the east, and finally beijing. In all of these places, his work and contributions were fondly remembered and applauded by the local population. For Xi, family and family traditions have become a solid foundation in the process of state administration. Many years later, he still remembers his mother’s wisdom and firmly follows his original aspirations which she helped shape. Link: https://youtu.be/-akHTtQ25Ew SOURCE CCTV+ For more information: PR Admin, +86-010-83949817, [email protected]

