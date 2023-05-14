The Pakistani army will not bounce back easily this time. Imran Khan shatters his illusion of power





Versailles in the Jungle is what President Mobutu Sese Seko called his palace in the mud-and-straw village of Gbadolite in the Congo, with Carrara marble terraces, artworks, sculptures, two swimming pools and Louis IV ersatz furniture. Waiters in livery served roast quail on Limoges china and poured Loire Valley wines, well-chilled against the equatorial heat, a reporter recalled. The leader was airlifted to the village in a chartered supersonic Concorde, landing on a purpose-built two-mile runway.

During a sermon at the Kinshasa football stadium in the summer of 1976, Mobutu made this generous offer to his people: “If you want to steal, steal a little in a pleasant way. The president has restored the right to deflower virgins, once exercised by tribal chiefs. For a time, his minister of education considered replacing the icons of Jesus with those of the messiah in the leopard-skin hat.

Then, three decades after taking power, the world turned upside down and Mobutu was forced into exile, where he died of cancer.

Ever since the Pakistani military staged its first successful coup in 1958 and became the country’s most important institution, it has operated with the certainty that the house never loses. Like Mobutu, generals granted themselves gargantuan estates, captured corporate empires and indulged in excesses that rivaled those of the Roman Emperor Caligula. The fact is that the house sometimes loses, dug by traitors or simply incompetent, or simply because of the inconstancy of the goddess of fortune.

Last week’s attacks by mobs of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s supporters on the homes of senior Pakistani officials and the head-on confrontation between army chief Asim Munir and the former prime minister, many are beginning to ask if the army can remain the hegemon that guides the destiny of nations.

The cracks in the steel phalanx

Even though the images of rioters stealing peacocks and frozen strawberries from the home of the Lahore Army Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Fayyaz Ghanis, may appear to be in the realm of dark amusement rather than catastrophic, many experts view them as symptoms of a broader breakdown within the steel phalanx. . Lt. Gen. Fayyaz has reportedly been relieved of his command, but this is not officially confirmed, in what is interpreted as a cautious purge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters within the military.

Leaked audio messages from one of Lt. Gen. Fayyaz’s relatives suggest the family escaped from their burning mansion that once belonged to Pakistans founding patriarch Muhammad Ali Jinnahin to a house owned by a relative of the judge Chief Umar Ata Bandial. The audio message, obtained by ThePrint, suggests that Lt. Gen. Fayyaz was opposed to the army chiefs’ policy of confrontation with PTI leader Imran Khan.

Three senior commanders, Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, Lt. Gen. Saqib Mehmood and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirzaare, also reportedly warned Gen. Asim against a confrontation, arguing pitting ethnic Punjabi and ethnic Pashtun soldiers against the population could have terrifying consequences. Pakistan’s military has been struggling to contain jihadist influence within its ranks since 9/11, and involving the military in a civil conflict could speed the process.

Families of serving army officers have been seen joining protests against the government, in videos on social media, an indication of the political zeitgeist among young officers. Former military officers like Lieutenant General Tariq Khan, a hero of Pakistan’s war against jihadists in its northwest, have publicly backed Imran. Lt. Gen. Amjad Shoaib, another Imran supporter, was arrested for inciting violence.

General Asim began the process of appointing hand-picked officers to key positions, promoting Rahat Naseem Khan to lieutenant general at the head of the National Defense University. Khan replaces Lieutenant General Raja Nauman Mehmood, a former rival of Asim to lead the army. In September, Asim will have the opportunity to promote several other loyalists to lieutenant general, noted former intelligence officer Rana Banerjee.

The government hopes Asim can secure peace through the summer as key pro-Imran figures step down at the end of their term, among them President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Then, hopes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the military will be able to secure Imrans’ defeat in the election, just as it helped secure his election.

Even six months ago there would have been little reason to doubt that this well-tested scenario would play out as intended, but the deep political fissures in the military make one wonder whether it will.

The politics of the jackboot

Lacking effective party structures and mass legitimacy, historian Maya Tudor has written, politicians in Pakistan struggled from the outset to create a functioning regime. The leaders of the Pakistani movement, it has often been noted, had little influence in the new nation. The prospect of ceding power to elected politicians led military and administrative leaders, notes Grazyna Marcinkowska, to stage the country’s first coup in 1958. The military would stage successive coups to retain its institutional primacy and its financial privileges.

Fractures within political elites have led to the consolidation of military-led systems in many parts of the world. After the establishment of the Turkish Republic in the last century, the Republican People’s Party of Mustafa Kemal Atatrk ruled until 1950. Fear that Prime Minister Adnan Menderes’ Islamist-leaning policies would destroy Kemal’s secular heritage has led the army to stage the first coup and execute the politician in 1961.

Although each subsequent period of military rule in Turkey was short, Brazil plunged into a decades-long military dictatorship in 1964, followed by Chile in 1973. Argentina followed the same path in 1976. For decades, the dictatorship seemed to be the natural order of things. . The economic crisis of the 1980s and the end of the Cold War led the United States to withdraw its support for dictators, leading to the collapse of boot regimes.

Even though Mobutu expanded his military power, doubling the size of the army during his decades in power, the regime’s corruption and politicization meant that he abandoned it at the time of its crisis. Like many other despots, Mobutu feared that a unified and professional officer corps would eventually depose him.

The problems of dictators worsened, observed researcher Kisangani Emizet, after the United States and France withdrew the carte blanche they had granted anti-Communist Mobutu during the Cold War.

A moment of decision

While mob attacks on military institutions and homes in Pakistan are unprecedented, the crisis is not. Anti-army slogans have been part of Pakistan’s street culture since the days of dictator general Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. The scholar Aqil Shah observed that, for all its modernizing pretensions, the regime of General Pervez Musharraf had plunged Pakistan into economic crisis and civil war against the jihadists.

The lawyers’ movement that deposed General Musharraf, among others, gave birth to Imran and the judiciary that protected him from the onslaught of General Asim.

Previous crises have seen the military find effective instruments to overcome these challenges. General Zias’ regime has successfully exploited Islam to increase its legitimacy. Following the tarnishing of the army’s image under General Musharraf, the Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate organized 26/11, rallying the public through a crisis with India.

However, all power depends on illusion and the end of despots like Mobutu shows that the illusion is broken more easily than we imagine. Imran is taking Pakistan into deeply unpredictable terrain, likely with consequences that cannot yet be imagined.

The author is National Security Editor, ThePrint. He tweets @praveenswami. Views are personal.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)

