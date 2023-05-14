Politics
The real Boris effect? Johnson fiddled while Britain burned
Never in the history of post-Enlightenment politics in this country has so much damage been done to so many people by one man in such a short time.
Boris Johnson has been touted as the great hope of British politics, the man who provide strong leadership after three years of lackluster stasis and division under the dignified, if disputed, Theresa May. He had been a famous mayor of London for eight yearsand was the biggest political beast in the jungle, the man who could light up any room and reach disparate parts of the country better than any other politician.
He won a great landslide victory in December 2019, the first by a Tory leader since Margaret Thatcher in 1987. He wanted to be better than Thatcher to be like Winston Churchill. But rather than being in the premier league of prime ministers, he ended up down of the Vanarama National League.
For what? Because he had no idea what he wanted to do as a PM, let alone how to do it. His incompetence went beyond failing to do more, he was responsible for the corruption the fabric of the british constitution. Trust in politics, the status of parliament, the judiciary, the civil service and the conservative party, Brits standing in the world And the cohesion of the Union all suffered because of the way he conducted his term as prime minister.
He left the country with a cost of living crisisA NHS crisisa fuel price crisis and strikes. And he bequeathed it to Liz Truss.
It was more than Nero fiddling while Rome burned because his rule went beyond damage to the capital. His failure to do what he promised with social care or to sort out problems with the NHS and the police means that we haven’t just lost opportunities: Britain’s problems have actually gotten worse and we have fallen behind our competitors.
What about Brexit? His choice, for reasons of personal enrichment, to support Vote Quit helped tip the scales decisively against Remain. He made Brexit a realitybut he didn’t know what to do with it, and two years have been wasted when Britain could have forged ahead, seizing the opportunities he sold the nation. And that’s before we even get into the dishonesty of Northern Ireland protocol.
His premiership began with an optimistic promise that quickly dissolved into an empty bubble as he made mistake after mistake and distributed lie upon lie. There was a depravity in what he was doing; he brought in people he knew who weren’t quite up to the task, while firing those who understood the job of prime minister who would have helped shape his premiership.
In depth and detail, I have written books on his six predecessor prime ministers. Each had their weaknesses, but none came close to being as weird and lawless in their approach as Boris. I hesitate to use those words, but there was also something toxic and narcissistic about it.
The Boris effect will be felt for generations. It’s hard to find anyone who hasn’t been damaged by her closeness to him, the latest being former BBC chairman Richard Sharp, his bond with Boris made him seem intemperate and indecent.
The premiership was a tragedy for those who voted for him to be leader in 2019, a tragedy for the country and ultimately a tragedy for Boris Johnson. Deep down, he has kindness and he yearned to do well and to be loved. Note to readers of this column can’t stand to become prime minister unless you really can. The consequences if a totally unfit Prime Minister walks through the black door of No 10 are almost unimaginable.
Johnson at 10: The Inside Story by Anthony Seldon and Raymond Newell is published by Atlantic and is now available
