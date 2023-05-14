Always keeping the name of the presidential candidate Result of Musra, Jokowi: it’s called strategy









Solo – The Popular Consultation (Musra) Summit of Jokowi Volunteers at Istora Senayan in Central Jakarta was attended directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In his speech, Jokowi said that he has not yet decided on the names of the presidential candidates (candidates) based on Musra’s results, even though the names have been officially presented. Jokowi asked volunteers not to rush to determine and announce his preferred presidential candidate. However, Jokowi appreciated the results of the selection of his volunteers. “Don’t be in a rush, don’t be in a rush, don’t want to rush. Because Holland is still a long way off, I really appreciate what Musra has done to capture the names our people want,” Jokowi said during of the event, Sunday (14/5/2023) as reported Detik News. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi said the Musra committee officially presented him with the names of the presidential candidates. However, Jokowi admitted that he did not disclose the names proposed by the committee. “Earlier in the waiting room, the chairpersons conveyed to me a number of names which have been firmly recorded. I have heard but want to make official what was conveyed by Mr. Barus Panel (chairman of the committee Musra) is official, I haven’t opened it yet,” Jokowi said. Jokowi pointed out that the parties that could carry presidential and vice-presidential candidates were political parties or a combination of political parties. According to Jokowi, his current decision not to announce a presidential candidate is part of the strategy. “Because according to the constitution, those who can appoint are parties or coalitions of parties, right? So it’s up to me to give strong whispers to parties whose coalitions are currently incomplete. So if I’m talking now, what’s the point? It’s who’s name it’s strategy, yes it is,” he continued. Watch the video “Ganjar recalls the dangers of hoaxes as he witnesses the transport of KH Dalhar Watucongol“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(me/sip)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/berita/d-6719886/masih-simpan-nama-capres-hasil-musra-jokowi-itu-namanya-strategi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos