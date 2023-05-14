Imran Khan accuses the Pakistani army of ordering his arrest | Pakistan





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stepped up his criticism of the country’s powerful military, accusing the army chief of a personal grudge against him and ordering his arrest and a crackdown on his party.

It’s personal. It has nothing to do with the national interest, Khan told the Guardian in an interview at his home in Lahore, after a dramatic week in which he was arrested at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday by nearly 100 paramilitary officers and placed in police custody, in connection with a case of land corruption.

Without a doubt, the army is behind my arrest, he said. Pakistan is now ruled by the army chief. The repression against us is led by the head of the army.

Arrests of political rivals are nothing new in Pakistan when Khan was prime minister, several senior opposition leaders were jailed, some for more than a year, but such anti-military rhetoric is unprecedented in Pakistani politics. , where the army has long been considered the country. kingmaker and wields enormous power.

Khan was released from police custody on Friday evening after Supreme Court judges ruled his arrest unlawful and invalid and the High Court granted him bail. Known for his populist politics and inflammatory rhetoric, Khan, 70, fell out dramatically with his former military allies after accusing them of orchestrating his removal from power in April last year. He has since accused them of two assassination attempts.

Khan alleged that his arrest, and that of seven senior officials of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was symptomatic of the unparalleled power wielded by the military.

The army is above the law; ISI [military intelligence agency] is above the law, Khan said. And if you have someone above the law, then you fall into the law of the jungle. They can pick people up, detain people, make people disappear. They try to influence the judges; they suppress the media. There is no liability for the institution. It is not democratic.

The military has taken control of Pakistan in three separate coups since independence and has maintained an iron grip on politics during civilian governments. Former politicians who tried to oppose the military using less strict language found themselves overthrown, arrested, exiled or murdered.

Khan’s relationship with current army chief General Asim Munir is seen as acrimonious after Khan sacked Munir from a senior military intelligence post in 2019 when he was prime minister. Khan alleged that Munir and other senior military officials had an interest in my not returning to power.

They are petrified. They know we’re going to sweep the election, so they looked for an excuse to put me in jail, Khan said.

Imran Khan: Who is the man dividing Pakistan? explanatory video

Khan’s political career has been inextricably linked with the military establishment. Having been in political opposition for over a decade as leader of the PTI, it was not until he began to gain support from the military that Khan was seen as a viable leader. He was elected prime minister in 2018 amid allegations that the military rigged the poll in his favor, a charge Khan denies.

For the first two years of his rule, Khan and the military worked closely together in a hybrid regime, with the military in powerful positions and widely seen as making the decisions. However, Khan became resentful of the military’s control, accusing it of blackmailing his government, while Khan’s erratic policies, his sabotage of a deal with the International Monetary Fund, and repeated criticism from the U.S. frustrated the army.

Khan was overthrown by a vote of no confidence, which he accused then-armed forces chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of orchestrating.

The former prime minister has made a number of explosive but often unsubstantiated accusations since being removed from office, including alleging that the US government colluded with the military to bring him down. The US government has vehemently denied the allegations and a leaked audio recording showed Khan allegedly discussing how to game diplomatic communication to make it look like the US had intervened.

Khan’s deep-rooted relationship with the army has left critics skeptical of his anti-military stance, alleging it is more a way to weaken the army’s leadership and gain a more great control over the institution, especially if he returns to power. Khan denied this. We don’t want any support, he said. We want them to be neutral; we just want free and fair elections.

Khan claims to face more than 100 court cases. Among the most publicized is the Toshakhana case, in which Khan allegedly sold lavish state gifts presented by the Saudi crown prince worth billions of dollars and concealed the profits. The Electoral Commission recently found him guilty and referred the case to the high court. Khan is also accused of concealing illegal foreign funding for the PTI, which he denies.

He alleged that all the cases were politically motivated by the coalition government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, which does not want to face him in the upcoming elections. He said that although he feared another imminent arrest, he believed there was nothing they could do to disqualify me from politics or dissolve my party, which enjoys massive public support.

Khan said he was waiting for the government to agree dates for the provincial and general elections, which are due to take place in October, but was trying to move forward. On Sunday, his party staged a national demonstration for freedom. If no election is announced soon, he said, we will have to take to the streets to defend our constitution.

