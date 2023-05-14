Politics
Presidential election in Türkiye | State-run news agency puts Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the lead; Opposition sources say challenger leads by narrow margin
Turkish polling stations closed on Sunday in a knife-edge election that could end President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade grip on power and set the majority Muslim nation on a more secular path.
Turkey’s state-run news agency put incumbent President Erdogan firmly in the lead with almost 20% of ballots counted. However, four Turkish opposition sources said Mr Erdogan’s challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu was leading by a narrow margin.
Turnout was expected to be huge in what effectively became a referendum on Turkey’s longest-serving leader and his party of Islamic descent.
It’s the toughest of more than a dozen votes the 69-year-old leader has faced, one that polls suggest he could lose.
We need change, we’ve had enough, says farmer Mehmet Topaloglu AFP after voting amid ruins left by a deadly earthquake in February that leveled the ancient city of Antakya and other parts of the southeast.
Mr Erdogan led the nation of 85 million people through one of its most transformative and divisive eras in the 100-year history of post-Ottoman states.
Turkey has become a military and geopolitical heavyweight that plays a role in conflicts ranging from Syria to Ukraine.
The footprint of NATO members in Europe and the Middle East makes the election outcome as critical for Washington and Brussels as it is for Damascus and Moscow.
Mr. Erdogan is adored across swaths of conservative Turkey, which has seen a development boom during his rule.
More religious voters are also grateful for his decision to lift secular-era restrictions on the headscarf and introduce more Islamic schools.
My hope to God is that after the counting is finished tonight, the result is good for the future of our country, for Turkish democracy, Erdogan said after voting in Istanbul.
We all miss democracy
The first decade of economic renewal and warming of Mr. Erdogan’s relations with Europe was followed by a second filled with social and political unrest.
Young people stand next to a giant election billboard of Turkey’s President and Popular Alliances presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Istanbul, Turkey, May 13, 2023. | Photo credit: AP
He responded to a failed coup attempt in 2016 with sweeping purges that chilled Turkish society and made him an increasingly uncomfortable partner for the West.
The emergence of Mr. Kilicdaroglu and his six-party opposition alliance – a group that forms the kind of broad-based coalition that Erdogan has excelled in forging throughout his career – gives foreign allies and Turkish voters a clear alternative.
Polls suggest the 74-year-old secular leader is a stone’s throw away from crossing the 50% threshold needed to win in the first round.
A runoff on May 28 could give Erdogan time to regroup and reframe the debate.
But he would still be dogged by Turkey’s worst economic crisis of his time in power and concern over his government’s stuttering response to the earthquake that claimed more than 50,000 lives.
Democracy has been missed by all of us, Kilicdaroglu said after voting in the capital Ankara. You will see, God willing, spring will come to this country.
I can’t see my future
Polls show Kilicdaroglu winning the youth vote with almost 10% of the electorate by a margin of two to one.
I don’t see my future, university student Kivanc Dal told AFP in Istanbul on the eve of the vote.
Erdogan can build as many tanks and weapons as he wants, but I have no respect for that until there is money in my pocket.
But kindergarten teacher Deniz Aydemir said Erdogan would get his vote because of the economic and social progress Turkey has made after half a century of secular rule riddled with corruption.
The 46-year-old also wondered how a country could be governed by a six-party coalition – a favorite Erdogan line of attack during the campaign.
Yes, there are high prices…but at least there is prosperity, she says.
Erdogan’s campaign has become increasingly tailored to his core supporters as Election Day approaches.
He called the opposition a pro-LGBT lobby that took orders from banned Kurdish activists and was funded by the West.
Erdogan’s ministers and pro-government media gloomily discussed a Western political coup plot.
READ ALSO | Turkish opposition denounces the fairness of the vote under Erdogan
The opposition has begun to worry that Erdogan is plotting to retain power at all costs.
Erdogan bristled when asked on Friday night television if he would agree to leave if he lost.
That’s a very silly question, Erdogan fumed. We would do what democracy demands.
Exhilarating Participation
High turnout among the country’s 64 million registered voters is widely expected.
Opposition figures said some ballot boxes in Istanbul were already full by mid-afternoon on Sunday.
The last national election saw Erdogan win 52.5% on a voter turnout of over 86%.
Turkey does not have exit polls but tends to count ballots quickly.
Polling stations close at 5 p.m. (2 p.m. GMT) and all reporting restrictions are lifted four hours later. The first partial results are often published before.
Voters will also choose a new 600-seat parliament.
Polls suggest Erdogan’s right-wing alliance is ahead of the opposition bloc in the parliamentary poll.
But the opposition would gain a majority if it secured the support of a new left-wing alliance that represents the Kurdish vote.
