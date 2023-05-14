Silent protests for ex-PM Khan end week of unrest in Pakistan





Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gather outside his residence in Lahore

A week of tumult in Pakistan ended quietly on Sunday as protests largely failed to materialize for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest and brief detention this week sparked days of deadly unrest.

But more protests could erupt in the coming days, with the opposition leader facing more legal action, pledging to resume campaigning and an arrest embargo set to expire.

Khan – a former cricketing superstar – was roughed up in corruption custody by paramilitary Rangers during a routine appearance at the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

The arrest brought his supporters to the streets with government buildings burned, roads blocked and damage to military property, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.

On Friday, Khan was released on bail after his detention was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court and claimed he had been “treated like a terrorist”.

Since his release, the 70-year-old – still incredibly popular after being ousted last April – has pledged to continue campaigning for a snap election on Wednesday.

He also called for nationwide protests on Sunday evening, but they largely did not take place in Khan’s hometown of Lahore, where he traveled after his release.

“I was ashamed that no one was going out in our neighborhood so I came here on a main road to be seen,” Aisha Asif, a 48-year-old housewife from Lahore, told AFP.

“We just want the betterment of the country.”

Khan, the leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has for months waged a campaign of defiance against the military in the countdown to elections scheduled for later in October.

His arrest came just hours after he was reprimanded for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt on him last year.

Pakistan’s mighty military has directly ruled the country for nearly half of its 75-year history and continues to wield power over the political system.

– “Anti-state behavior” –

At least nine people have died in the unrest this week, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police were injured and more than 4,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, authorities said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said “those who have shown anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried by anti-terrorism courts”.

Speaking on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told reporters that “this terrorism and harassment was all pre-planned and it was done by Khan.”

Sanaullah also repeatedly promised that the police would re-arrest Khan, who faces further court cases this week with an arrest embargo issued by the Islamabad High Court expiring on Monday.

“If Pakistan had a doomsday clock, it would say sixty minutes to midnight,” reads a Sunday editorial in Dawn, the country’s main English-language newspaper.

“There is a very real possibility that we will see total chaos unleashed if someone does not press the reset button,” he said.

Khan won the 2018 election on the back of an anti-corruption campaign, voted in by an electorate tired of decades of dynastic politics.

Independent analysts say he rose to power with the backing of the army, before falling out with the generals.

