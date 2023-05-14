Jokowi accepts the names of Prabowo, Ganjar and Airlangga as Musra’s preferred candidates





President Joko Widodo delivers a speech at the height of the popular consultation (Musra) event at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (14/5/2023). During the event, President Joko Widodo received three names of presidential candidates namely Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Airlangga Hartarto and four names of vice presidential candidates namely Mahfud MD, Moeldoko, Arsyad Rasyid and Sandiaga Uno, based on Musra’s results.



REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said he will give a loud whisper to political parties to nominate the right presidential candidate that the people want. Even so, Jokowi acknowledged that he had not made a decision on the three names of presidential candidates following the national deliberation (Munas) submitted to him this afternoon. Jokowi said that based on the constitution, parties or coalitions of parties can nominate presidential and vice-presidential candidates. However, currently, the political parties have not yet finished forming a coalition. “According to the constitution, it is a party or a coalition of parties that can present candidates. So it’s up to me to give a loud whisper to the parties whose coalitions are not yet finalized,” Jokowi said in his leadership at the Indonesian People’s Conference (Musra) in Istora Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday (5/14). /2023). Jokowi said his decision not yet to announce the presidential candidate he supports was a form of strategy. Therefore, he also asked volunteers not to rush. “So what if I speak now?” This is called strategy. Don’t rush, don’t grusa grusadon’t want to hurry because the Netherlands is still a long way off,” Jokowi said. Even so, Jokowi appreciates the musra which has selected the names of the proposed presidential candidates that the people want. The three namely Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Airlangga Hartarto. “Once again, I really appreciate what Musra has done to capture the names our people want,” he said.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.republika.co.id/berita/run8b3436/jokowi-terima-nama-prabowo-ganjar-dan-airlangga-sebagai-capres-pilihan-musra The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos