Conservative popular plot to ‘take control’
Insurrection was in the air in Bournemouth over the weekend as MPs and campaigners descended on the seaside town for a popular Tory jamboree. Taking control was the aim of the inaugural meeting of the Conservative Democratic Organisations, with some 250 diehards defying the communist barricades of the rail strikes to show up at the Bournemouth International Conference.
The venue was the scene of Margaret Thatchers final lecture and the long shadow of the Iron Lady hangs over her grizzled party today. Most of the attendees were middle-aged with fond memories of Thatcher’s golden age: party conferences by the seaside, Mrs T in her pomp, three election triumphs and party nights in Blackpool and Brighton . So it was an attempt to recreate all of that: a joyous day at the beach while venting the passions incurred by slights old and new.
Dressed in resplendent blue, opera singer-turned-backbench MP Andrea Jenkyns gave a patriotic start by delivering a rousing rendition of God Save the King. Delegates resumed their seats, clutching bright yellow cards in approval of the goals of the proposed movements. The new rulers were spared the embarrassment of having their constitution thrown out and we were on our way.
Standing on a stage of no less than seven Union Jacks, Chairman David Campbell-Bannerman’s speech highlighted the tension within the CDO itself: is it an attempt to install Boris Johnson at the helm or of an enterprise aimed at bringing the members closer to the centre? He insisted that we are not enemies of Central Office and said that people like Danny Finkelstein in the Time are wrong to describe the band as a Tory Momentum because, unlike the CDO, they champion specific policies like a four-day work week. We are talking about democracy, not about a political manifesto, he said, before affirming in the same breath THE Time was of course at the heart of the coup against Boris and insisted that we wanted to reinsert conservative values into the party. Is it a manifesto or not?
Others were even more eager to express their displeasure with the current direction of Conservative politics. Lord Cruddas, the CDO fundraiser, asked the crowd: Are we becoming a centre-left party or a tax-raising social democratic party aligned with the European Union? His colleague Alex Story said of the fall of Boris Johnson that, the state basically carried out a coup, we saw the first coup, I think, in UK history and Liz Truss was also the subject of a coup. To the cheers of the approving crowd, the former Olympian went on to denounce his party’s record:
The Conservative Party has been in power for 13 years. He did nothing to reduce the size of the state. We have more debt, we have high inflation. Looks like we’ve been ruled by Labor for the past 26 years. There is nothing conservative, we always have gender rules. We have an enormous amount of poison injected into our body politic, including our children in school. It’s crazy. What have we done? So it’s not just about winning back the conservative party, we have to bring the conservative party to power to implement the conservative policies.
Boris Johnson was therefore overthrown but he was little better than what came before him. Who is then responsible for these failures? The finger of blame has been pointed at different targets, from the civil service to Westminster MPs. For Lord Jackson, the CCHQ could not avoid its share of responsibility. The Ark Brexiteer attacked those involved in the candidate selection process by name, telling attendees that members need a broad church across the spectrum, rather than people who like to read the Guardian and the Independent. We had too much Guardian vegetarians reading and eating tofu who should be better off in the Liberal Democrats, than real, genuine, decent people who correctly represent their constituents like Lee Anderson. The mention of the ex-Red Wall miner prompted another round of applause and cheers. Andrea Jenkyns added her voice to Jackson’s call for an overhaul, telling the crowd with a smile that I look around my colleagues and think you actually belong to the Lib Dems.
The thankless task of answering all of this has been entrusted to Paul Holmes, the conservative vice-president and CCHQ man on the spot. He is unlikely to share Jenkyn’s sentiments, given that his constituency of Eastleigh has the Lib Dems as its main opposition threat. Holmes gave an apology speech on behalf of the high command which ended with a heckling of Sunak! from the crowd much to the delight of the Labor press officer. This sentiment, however, largely missed the mark. What was striking, listening to the speeches, was how little the next 18 months seemed to figure in the minds of most participants who spoke from the room.
There was, unsurprisingly, little enthusiasm for Rishi Sunak, given the self-selecting nature of the crowd. But GB News nevertheless helpfully chose to illustrate this by encouraging delegates to ball about whether they would prefer Boris Johnson or Rishi Sunak as leader. Johnson won by a landslide: not the toughest election he’s ever had to fight, one lady remarked, as she added her ball too. Despite this, there seems to be a grim acceptance by many, if not all, that Sunak will lead the party in the next election, a fact acknowledged by the trio of leading Johnsonites present: Dorries, Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg, who warned that another change of leader would be absurd.
Of course, that doesn’t mean they intend to make life easy for Sunak. All three took the opportunity to offer their own critiques of where things are going wrong. Rees-Mogg suggested the Prime Minister ran away from repeal of EU law while Patel couldn’t answer Dan Wooton’s question if Sunak just wanted to lose in a dignified manner. It came after a speech that one participant said sounded more like a speech by an opposition MP than a supporter of the incumbent government. Dorries went even further, publicly declaring that we are drifting and we no longer have that inspiring leader and those visionary policies that people can go and vote for. She listed Sunak’s various U-turns on the Online Safety Bill, welfare reforms, EU law changes and said we are not articulating the vision and future of the country.
In the evening, the show moved to the waterfront for a black-tie gala dinner. Over a red wine and a roast chicken, the blue rinse brigade exchanged plans and anecdotes, on the suave tones of The Soldiers of Swing of England has an incredible talent fame. To the disappointment of some, Boris Johnson did not show up, despite generously signing half a dozen bottles of wine for his supporters to get their hands on. Andrea Jenkyns was however very present, forcing again with the national anthem to mark the arrival of the starters. For desserts there was Campbell-Bannerman as toastmaster, Boris Johnson book raffle, Boris Johnson champagne and an internship with Boris Johnson backer Lord Cruddas. Not that this is a Boris comeback event. THE new statesman unfortunately failed in his attempt to win the game of golf with Cruddas.
If Sunak loses next year, the question is whether his potential successors can tap into the anger of the grassroots. When the Conservatives last entered opposition, William Hague won the leadership, pledging to reform party structures. Such similar promises could prove a factor in winning member votes in any post-Sunak contest. When The Hague won in 1997, membership was 500,000; now it’s barely a third of that. In a small party, the CDO hopes to wield outsized influence. There is a void in the party, waiting to be filled: as evident as the unclaimed lanyard bearing Boris Johnson’s name at the conference registration desk. However, the CDO still has a long way to go.
Johnson’s days as a grassroots darling are probably over now: the question is, who’s next?
