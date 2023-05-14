UK-based editor reveals Narendra Modi, BJP behind violence in Leicester

A British police vehicle can be seen in this photo. AFP/File

In a major reveal, UK-based news outlet Daily mail reported that elements linked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have fueled tensions in Britain and are responsible for inciting British Hindus to clash with young Muslims.

According to the report quoting a UK security source, he said: “There was evidence that BJP-linked activists were using closed WhatsApp groups to encourage Hindu protesters to take to the streets.”

However, the source also warned that ‘this was just the most egregious example of Indian Hindu nationalists using private social media posts to interfere in the UK’.

“So far it is mainly local politics that Modi and his BJP are doing what they would do in Gujarat [Modi’s home state] to get this or that city councilor elected,” the source said.

“But it must be stopped before it spreads to attempts to influence our national policy.”

AFP

The UK-based publisher’s new claims are likely to spark a diplomatic row between London and New Delhi at a time when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, a practicing Hindu, is pushing for a post-Brexit deal with the country. ‘India.

Last summer, ethnic tensions in Leicester erupted after months of tensions between settled Muslims and new Hindu immigrants, damaging the face of Britain as a country of racially diverse people living in harmony.

Clashes that began between Muslim and Hindu youths after the Pakistan-India cricket match in late August also drew international media attention, particularly in India where they were seen as Muslims attacking Hindu locals.

Daily mail said: “BJP activists based in India then started posting messages and memes which were widely circulated within WhatsApp groups among Hindus in Leicester.”

Since the cricket match between the two South Asian countries, there have been several protests in Leicester until September 22, with young Hindus marching through the streets with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, [Victory to Lord Ram] a rallying cry of the BJP in India.

Several reports have emerged regarding Muslims and their residences being attacked.

THE Daily mail said quoting the source: “The alleged interference appears to be part of Modi’s desire to pose as the leader of Hindus across the world.”

Following the riots, studies have been carried out with particular reference to the role played by social media contributing to the Leicester riots.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and activists carry a portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while waiting to see Modi during a road rally organized by the BJP in Bengaluru. AFP/File

Strategic Dialogue, a think tank, published a study showing that when clashes broke out in Leicester, Indian media described the unrest as Hindus coming under attack from Muslims, with the violence blamed on “organized gangs Pakistani”.

Days after the fallout from the cricket match, pro-BJP activists and influencers framed the clashes as Hindus being the sole victims, as mentioned in the study report.

In a separate report the US-based Network Contagion Research Institute also showed evidence of so-called robot farms operating out of India retweeting posts about industrial-scale Leicester disruptions .

Charlotte Littlewood, an expert at the Henry Jackson Society think tank who investigated the riots, said: “The unrest began following tensions between newly arrived Hindu youths from India and the more settled Muslim community.”

Littlewood added: “Although the reasons for the clashes were local, when they hit the international media, foreign pro-BJP elements began to escalate the tensions for their own ends.”

“But it must be stopped before it spreads to try to influence our national policy.”