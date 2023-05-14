



On the eve of 2023, Xi Jinping, as head of state, gave his New Year’s greetings speech for the tenth time. Liyuan, one on the left and the other on the right, supported Qi Xin, Xi Jinping’s mother; hands of mother and son held each other tightly. The feeling between mother and son left a deep impression. Even today, Xi Jinping remembers that when he was little, his mother took him to a bookstore to buy the “Biography of Yue Fei”, a famous national general of the Song Dynasty. As soon as he got home, his mother told him the stories about Yue Fei’s mother’s tattoo on Yue Fei’s back with the Chinese characters “Serve the Nation Faithfully”. About this, Xi Jinping recalls: “I asked my mother: ‘Is it wrong to write characters on the skin?’ My mother replied: “It is true that it hurt, but it meant that he could forever imprint this spirit in his heart”. Thus Xi Jinping always remembers this expression “To serve the nation faithfully”, in making the goal of his whole life. In January 1969, Xi Jinping, who was not yet 16, packed his bags to go to Liangjiahe, in northern Shaanxi, to participate in the work of the rural area. Of course, a son’s mission away from home always worries a mother. Before leaving, Qi Xin personally sewed a bag for Xi Jinping, embroidering three words: “Mother’s Heart”. This bag, as small as a palm, bears witness to the feeling between mother and child. During the 2001 Spring Festival, Xi Jinping, who was still working in Fujian at the time, did not return home for the parents’ meeting. “Aren’t you coming home this year?” All right, listen, my son, as a mother, I’m very happy with so much work that you do. During the telephonic conversation, call Qi Xin to come to sapere che Xi Jinping non sarebbe riuscito per motivi lavorativi a ritornare a casa per la tradizionale riunione familiare, si sentì contenta e gli disse: “per dimostrare la tua pietà filial basta fare il tuo lavoro per GOOD”. Qi Xin has always expected his son to fully devote himself to work and take on all important responsibilities. Xi Jinping never forgot his mother’s expectations. In his own words, everything he does is “for the good of the people, to love the people as he loves his parents, to work for the good of the people, and to lead them to a better life.” The family is considered a small state, while the state is made up of thousands of thousands of families. Xi Jinping grew up with a good family upbringing, comes from the people, always puts the people first, tirelessly strives for the happiness of thousands of thousands of families and the continuous improvement of the lives of over one billion people. ; in doing so, he kept the promise made to the people and to the “mother’s heart”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://italian.cri.cn/2023/05/14/ARTIv6VhOTiUuQqmjb1MorZj230514.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos