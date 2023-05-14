‘How can talks be held with political terrorists: Bilawal Bhutto criticizes Imran Khan’s supporters for violence





By India Today World Desk: Following bouts of violence and vandalism during protests sparked after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has called the player’s supporters a cricket turned politician of “political terrorists”. Bhutto, addressing a Pakistan People’s Party rally on Saturday, referenced Imran Khan’s release from prison and said the country’s justice system was “becoming more political than necessary”.

Pakistan’s Dawn reported that Bhutto said talks could not be held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters of Imran Khan, whom he considered nothing less than terrorists. He backed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s idea of ​​labeling PTI supporters as anti-state elements.

“We have always supported the talks and have even convinced our allies. But, how can we discuss with terrorists? We can only discuss with those who condemn terrorism and dissociate themselves from these political terrorists,” he said. he declares.

Comparing the justice system to “Tiger Force”

At his party rally, Bhutto denounced the bail granted to Imran Khan in several cases and commented on the nature of judges in the system. He also asked the judiciary not to “meddle in politics” and that the judiciary or any other body would not be allowed to become a party’s “Tiger Force”.

He said: “When we restore democracy, the justice system becomes more political than necessary. And when there is a dictatorship, they remain silent. And again now, our justice system is becoming more political than necessary.

This comes after one of Pakistan’s Cabinet Ministers recently called for a ban on the PTI and said their violent demonstrations and protests had damaged public property and stormed military installations.

“The government will bring these gangs to the book. They will be identified through CCTV footage and rounded up one by one,” Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said.

The statements contradict those of Imran Khan, who on Sunday called for nationwide protests by his supporters “at the end of streets and villages”. The PTI leader has called for further protests, days after his supporters clashed with Pakistani security forces following his arrest by Rangers.

In defiance of the outgoing administration of Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan urged Pakistani women to “go out with a handwritten sign that reads Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom) and Aain bachao Pakistan bachao (save the Constitution, save Pakistan).

“Stand with these placards in front of your houses for just one hour from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.,” Imran Khan said.

WHY WAS IMRAN KHAN ARRESTED

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case by armed paramilitary forces at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad on May 9.

The Islamabad High Court on Friday granted him a two-week precautionary bond in a corruption case and barred authorities from arresting the former Pakistani prime minister in any case registered in the country until Monday.

Khan faces more than 120 cases across the country, including for committing allegations of treason and blasphemy and incitement to violence and terrorism.

