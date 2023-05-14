Turkey’s partial election results show President Erdogan heads state-run news agency

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Early returns from Sunday’s Turkish national elections gave President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a solid lead after around 47% of the ballot boxes were counted, Turkey’s state-run news agency said, while the main opponent of the longtime leader disputed the figures. which showed him trolling.

Erdogan, who ruled Turkey as prime minister or president for two decades, won 52.2% of the vote in the partial count, compared to 41.9% for opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the report reported. Anadolu agency.

As the election approached, opinion polls had indicated that the increasingly authoritarian Erdogan was trailing his opponent narrowly. The race looked set to be the toughest re-election bid in the Turkish leader’s 20-year rule over his NATO member country.

With partial results showing otherwise, members of Kilicdaroglu’s pro-secular center-left Republican People’s Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu’s figures, saying the state-run agency was biased in favor of ‘Erodgans.

We are ahead, tweeted Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as a candidate for a six-party opposition alliance.

The election could hand Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him ousted by Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path and restore an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.

If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes, the winner will be determined in a second round on May 28.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which has lost much of its legislative power under Erdogan’s executive presidency. If his political alliance wins, Erdogan could continue to govern without too many restrictions. The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million foreign voters, were eligible to vote. This year marks the centenary of the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Türkiye is traditionally high.

Under Erdogan, Turkey has seen the suppression of freedom of expression and assembly. The country is wracked by a cost-of-living crisis that critics blame on governments’ mismanagement of the economy. The president argues that low interest rates tame inflation and he has pressured the central bank to reflect his view.

The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Turkey is also reeling from the effects of a powerful earthquake which devastated 11 southern provinces in February, killing more than 50,000 people in unsafe buildings. The Erdogan government has been criticized for its belated and delayed response to the disaster, as well as for a lax enforcement of building codes which aggravated the losses and the misery.

Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of the ability of a united opposition to unseat a leader who concentrated almost all state power in his hands and who increasingly enjoyed a influence on the world stage.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped mediate a deal that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal is due to expire in days and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.

The war in Ukraine inspired Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership to protect against possible Russian aggression. But Erdogan delayed Sweden’s joining the alliance and demanded concessions, saying the nation was too soft on pro-Kurdish groups and supporters of a US-based cleric whom Turkey sees as a threat to national security.

In 2016, Erdogan survived an attempted military coup which he blamed on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen. The attempt sparked a full-scale crackdown on Gülen supporters and other critics, including pro-Kurdish politicians, for their alleged links to terror groups.

In this election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position in the media to try to win over voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with terrorists, being drunks and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which he describes as threatening traditional family values ​​in the predominantly Muslim nation.

In a bid to garner support from citizens hard hit by inflation, he raised wages and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects. .

He also expanded the political alliance of his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party, or AKP, to include two nationalist parties, a small leftist party and two fringe Islamist parties.

Kilicdaroglu’s six-party National Alliance pledged to dismantle an executive presidential system narrowly voted in a 2017 referendum. The opposition alliance also vowed to restore the independence of the judiciary and central bank and reverse Erdogan’s crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding.

The country’s main Kurdish political party, currently the second largest opposition group in Turkey, backs Kilicdaroglu in the presidential race. Erdogan’s government in recent years has targeted party leaders with arrests and prosecutions.

At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers on which 24 political parties were vying for seats in parliament and stuff them into envelopes with the ballot for the presidency.

It is important for Turkey. It matters to the people, said Necati Aktuna, a voter in Ankara. I have been voting for 60 years. I have not seen a more important election than this.

We have all missed democracy so much. We all missed being together, Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters chanted President Kilicdaroglu!

Erdogan said the vote went smoothly, including in the earthquake-affected region.

“I hope that after the countdown to the evening … there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy,” Erdogan said.

Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, was also a presidential candidate.

In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations.

In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot.

God willing, it will be a democratic election, he said. May it benefit the name of our country.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Mucahit Ceylan contributed from Diyarbakir, Türkiye.