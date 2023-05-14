Panel shortlists 3 names for CBI chief post, Adhir raises objection





THE HIGH-POWERED SELECTION COMMITTEE headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which met on Saturday, learned that it had shortlisted three names for the post of CBI director, but the exercise was not an easy one as opposition member of the leading Congress Lok Sabha group Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury voiced his objection to the procedure and demanded that the process be restarted.

The shortlisted names that have been sent to the Cabinet Appointments Committee are: Praveen Sood, Director General of Police (DGP), Karnataka; Sudhir Kumar Saxena, DGP, Madhya Pradesh; and Taj Hassan, Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defense and Home Guards. It is also learned that Chowdhury registered his dissent on the selection of the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) at a separate meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on Saturday. While India’s Chief Justice DY Chandrachud is the third member of the committee that selects the CBI chief, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the third member of the CVC Commissioners Selection Committee. and alertness. According to sources, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had earlier sent a list of nearly 115 names for the post of CBI chief, including some officers who were not listed. It is learned that Chowdhury pointed this out and also maintained that he had not received the service records, personal details and integrity documents of the officers on the list. Sources said the CJI suggested the list be pruned, based on officers’ experience and seniority, after which it was narrowed down to around a dozen names. However, Chowdhury argued that there were anomalies in the preparation of the list and demanded that the exercise be redone. He is also told that he said that the government should consider female officers and those from minority communities. According to sources, Taj Hassan’s name was later included and the shortlist of three officers was sent to the Cabinet Appointments Committee. Chowdhury, however, registered his objection, saying there were discrepancies in the preparation of the list that warrant further review. Sood, an IPS officer from 1986, was appointed DGP of Karnataka in January 2020, replacing Ashit Mohan Prasad, an IPS officer from 1985. Saxena, an IPS officer from 1987, took over as DGP of Madhya Pradesh in March 2022. Hassan, a 1987 IPS officer from AGMUT cadre, has been DG, Fire Service, Civil Defense and Home Guards since July 2021. For the CVC nomination, sources said the government placed two names before the CVC acting panel PK Srivastava, and former Exim Bank chief executive David Rasquinha. For the positions of CVC and vigilance commissioners, the government can select likely candidates from the state, public sector companies and the private sector. Chowdhury argued that there are many eligible people in UAPs who have expertise and experience in vigilance and investigations. He told the panel that the public sector should not be neglected. He also reportedly pointed out that Rasquinha’s name was not on the shortlist that had been distributed to panel members earlier. The list, according to sources, had several names in three annexes. Sources said Rasquinhas’ name was later scratched, paving the way for the name Srivastavas to be recommended, which is now set to be named the new CVC. Chowdhury, however, registered his dissent anyway, saying there were procedural flaws in the selection process. Srivastava, a 1988 IAS officer from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed Vigilance Commissioner in July 2002. He was appointed acting CVC in December after then CVC Suresh N Patel completed his term. At the third meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, there was unanimity on the appointment of former Attorney General of India KK Venugopal as the distinguished jurist of the Lokpal selection committee. The President and members of the Lokpal are appointed by the President on the recommendations of a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the President of the Lok Sabha, the Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha, the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the Supreme Court appointed by him, and an eminent jurist appointed on the recommendation of the president and the members of the jury.

