Pakistan was in turmoil after Imran Khan’s arrest but India’s bridge team were treated like royalty in Lahore





While all of Pakistan was on high alert following the dramatic arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian bridge players were being treated like royalty at a five-star hotel in Lahore.

Well-known philanthropist Kiran Nadar, wife of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, and another sports veteran, Rajeshwar Tiwari, were part of a 32-member Indian bridge contingent.

Tiwari, who also competed in the Asian Games among other international events around the world, was part of the team that won the gold medal in the open category of the Asian Bridge Federation Championships and the Middle East. India swept the event winning all four gold medals on offer.

With Pakistan witnessing nationwide violence following Khan’s arrest earlier this week, some nerves in the camp of the visiting Indian team were expected, but speaking to PTI, Tiwari said organizers made sure they felt completely safe within the confines of the Pearl Continental hotel.

“They made us feel special since we crossed the Wagah border into Pakistan. The president of the Pakistan Bridge Federation came to the border to welcome us.

“The competition wasn’t at the highest level but in terms of hospitality it was the best experience we’ve had of any overseas tournament we’ve been to.

“We too are known for our hospitality in India but when they come here it will be hard for us to match them,” Tiwari told PTI before boarding a flight from Amritsar airport.

The contingent had reached Lahore on May 4 and the majority of the members returned home on Sunday. A batch of seven, including Kiran Nadar, had returned on Saturday.

After Khan’s arrest, the Indian team was ordered to stay indoors, but before that Tiwari and his teammates were given multiple opportunities to visit Lahore.

The Indian team members visited Lahore Fort in the walled city, explored the famous Food Street and dined at restaurants near the Badshahi Mosque and Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi.

“All of our needs were taken care of. They had appointed a guest relations manager to take care of us, even for the little things. Security was also not an issue as the commandos escorted us wherever we went.

“We had to go out 3-4 times during our stay in Lahore. It wasn’t until Thursday and Friday that we were told to stay indoors as per the Indian High Commission’s directive. Overall, it was a memorable experience,” said Tiwari, who is an IT professional at HCL.

Apart from the hosts Pakistan and India, teams from the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Bangladesh and Palestine also took part in the event.

Tiwari added that the experience will stay with him for a long time.

“There hasn’t been much difference since we crossed the border. I am staying in Delhi and crossing the border from Wagah felt like we were going to Ghaziabad from Delhi. Culturally there are some differences but overall you just feel at home,” he added.

