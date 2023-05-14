Qin Gang holds talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna regarding China-France high-level dialogue on people-to-people exchanges

On May 10, 2023 local time, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang held consultations with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna regarding the China-France High-Level Dialogue on Foreign Exchanges. between the peoples in Paris.

Qin Gang said during President Macron’s visit to China that the two heads of state agreed to seize the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to fully resume exchanges and cooperation in China. areas such as culture, education, science and technology. , and take China-France relations to a new level. The two sides should implement the common understandings reached between the two heads of state and make full use of the high-level people-to-people exchange mechanism to further deepen people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding. Qin suggested that the two sides promote cooperation in sports, education, language, science and technology innovation and tourism as priorities. Facing an international situation characterized by intertwined change and turmoil, China and France, as two splendid ancient civilizations, have the responsibility to advance mutual respect and inclusion among cultures and civilizations, to eliminate estrangement and prejudice and sow the seeds of peace in the hearts of people around the world. This is exactly what President Xi Jinping had in mind when he proposed the Global Civilization Initiative.

Colonna endorsed China’s proposal, saying France attaches great importance to cultural and people-to-people exchanges with China. Noting that next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and that France will host the Olympics, Colonna said France is ready to work with China to plan the celebrations for the 60th anniversary and promote greater development of bilateral cooperation in tourism, sports and other fields. Colonna said France and China, both endowed with a long history and splendid culture, should strengthen cultural exchanges, including cooperation in cultural heritage, cultural tourism, education and language.

Senior officials from relevant departments of both countries attended the meeting.