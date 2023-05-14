Boris Johnson paid 3.8 million for a mansion with a moat to keep people out | UK News





The former prime minister has apparently moved into a historic country mansion (Picture: BNPS/Getty) Former prime minister Boris Johnson has bought a multi-million mansion after he previously complained of earning ‘only’ 160,000. It was reported that Mr Johnson had even bargained 200,000 off the asking price, buying the nine-bedroom house for 3.8million. This despite the fact that as Prime Minister and MP he could not get by on a combined salary of 164,080. The country house, Brightwell Manor, had been on the market for four years, The mirror reportsand the sale is believed to have taken place just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp stepped down from his role to help Mr Johnson secure an £800,000 loan. The mansion, set in the Oxfordshire countryside, dates back to the 1600s and features Tudor and Georgian features. However, the house is still surrounded on three sides by a 900-year-old moat, which dates back to when a castle originally stood on the site, built by King Stephen. Brightwell Manor measures 8,128 square feet and has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. It stands on just under five acres of land which also includes a guest house, garage, tennis court and stables. The house is Grade II listed (Photo: CountryHouse/BNPS)

Boris will move in with his wife Carrie and their two sons (Picture: CountryHouse/BNPS)

The house has a lot of character (Photo: CountryHouse/BNPS) It is understood Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie saw the property online and then saw it twice in person. More: Tendency

Opponents are angry at his latest purchase, pointing to the cost of investigations into Downing Street parties during coronavirus lockdowns and the £245,000 spent on Mr Johnson’s legal team. A Labor source said: ‘As Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed premiership and splashes the cash, he continues to crush the public to pay his Partygate legal bills.’ “Rishi Sunakis is giving this disgraced former prime minister carte blanche to mop up the taxpayers.” The grounds have a tennis court (Photo: CountryHouse/BNPS)

How does the other half live, huh? (Photo: CountryHouse/BNPS) A source who worked under Mr Johnson in Downing Street said: ‘He used to say he never got paid enough. “He was so incredibly tight with money, jokes were made if his wallet ever came out.”

There are six reception rooms and several open fireplaces – very chic (Photo: CountryHouse/BNPS) In the five months since stepping down as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson has earned more than £3million – a £2.5million advance from the Harry Walker speaking agency in February and a £510,000 advance for his memoirs. During that time, he lived with his wife and two sons rent-free in properties owned by Conservative donors, it was claimed. One is a Cotswolds cottage and the other a £20m townhouse in London’s Knightsbridge. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

