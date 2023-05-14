Congress: Decisive Congress victory in Karnataka proves PM Modi is not ‘anantavijayam’: Jairam Ramesh

The decisive Congress victory in Karnataka gave the party the much-needed “booster shot” and proved that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the politics of division and polarization can be defeated, the party leader said on Saturday. Jairam Ramesh. “The prime minister thought he had a conch shell which was ‘anantavijayam’ like that of Yudhisthira in the ‘Mahabharata’. This election proved that the prime minister can be defeated and he is not ‘anantavijayam’ (for always victorious),” he said. .

In an interview with PTI after Congress staged a strong comeback in the only southern state ruled by the BJP, he said the people of Karnataka had given a clear mandate against the prime minister.

“It’s a decisive mandate for the Congress and an overwhelming vote against the Prime Minister and not only against the BJP, because the architect of the BJP campaign was the Prime Minister.

“It was the PM’s road shows, the PM’s speeches, the PM’s video messages. It was PM, PM and PM. The BJP campaign in Karnataka was of the PM, by the PM and for the PM and all three of them were rejected,” Ramesh told PTI.

The Congress leader claimed that the defeat of the BJP is very significant as Karnataka is a laboratory for its communal polarization and Hindu politics.

“It is a laboratory of divisive and polarizing politics and they have been rejected by a huge margin. The divisive and polarizing politics have been defeated and that is the main message of the Karnataka elections,” Ramesh said. Congress returned to power on its own in Karnataka after 10 years, knocking the BJP off its lone southern perch on Saturday as voters decisively backed the big old party desperately seeking electoral renewal ahead of the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha. The party won 134 seats and led in two more of the 224 seats in the state assembly.

Ramesh said: “This election has come as a wake-up call for us and has helped to boost our confidence. This decisive victory shows that if we work with a positive agenda, with a strategy and in a united manner, no one can defeat the Congress. Congress is not only the past but also the future.”

When asked if the Karnataka verdict was a failure of the Prime Minister, he replied “absolutely”.

On whether this is a referendum on the prime minister, he said: “We didn’t make it a referendum on the prime minister. I struggled to say that this is not a referendum on the Prime Minister, this is a fight for the engine in Bangalore.”

“But it was the BJP, Mr (JP) Nadda who first said that if you vote for Congress you won’t get the Prime Minister’s ‘ashirwaad’, then it was the Prime Minister who said ‘if you vote for me Karnataka will become a superpower’ then Amit Shah said ‘if you vote for Congress you will have community riots’. Who made Mr. Modi the problem. It was the BJP, they had nothing else,” he added.

The Congress General Secretary, from Karnataka, said the BJP has no local face or local leader and has made the prime minister “the be-all and end-all” of this campaign.

Ramesh said the Congress strategy in Karnataka was very clear from the moment of Bharat Jodo Yatra in October which covered seven districts and 21 constituencies in 23 days.

From that day, he said, the Congress organization was united, there was a sense of solidarity in the organization, followed by the unveiling of a positive program of the five guarantees and various programs for farmers , women, young people and different sections of society. , which helped the party emerge victorious.

“The ‘40% Sarkara Commission’ was perhaps the most visible campaign to suppress the BJP. But it was not just a negative campaign, it was a positive campaign to vote for Congress for the Five Guarantees, bringing the engine to Bengaluru for economic growth and social harmony.These messages have really resonated across the state in areas traditionally considered BJP strongholds,” he said.

The Secretary General of Congress was referring to the five guarantees given by the party to be implemented as soon as it forms the government of Karnataka.

These are 200 units of free electricity for all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly aid to women heads of households (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of free rice for each member of BPL households (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 per month for young unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed graduates (both aged 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free for women on public transport buses (Shakti).

Ramesh gave the example of Chikamagalur, which elected Indira Gandhi in 1978 and where he was born. “It’s been a BJP stronghold for 35 years and we broke through that stronghold.”

On what this victory means for the Congress going forward, Ramesh said: “I am neither excited nor depressed by this because you have to take it in stride. We lost Jalandhar, I’m afraid we lost Jalandhar (Lok Sabha bypoll in Punjab) We lost Jalandhar because of the superior financial power of the Aam Aadmi party that was at stake. It was a seat that was held by Congress as the MP sadly passed away.

Ramesh said Karnataka is a decisive victory for Congress but the party still has a long way to go as many assembly elections like Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are approaching .

“Before we talk about 2024, we have a lot of state elections,” he noted, saying this election is sure to have an effect on state elections.

“This election will create an atmosphere and it gives confidence to the party organization,” he said.

Ramesh also credited the Bharat Jodo Yatra with shaping the Congress victory, saying its major impact was in bringing the Congress party to life.

“It gave a sanjeevani to the Congress party and gave new enthusiasm to the workers and the party. The leaders were also united. When you have the energy of the workers combined with the unity of the leaders, we can expect d ‘Other wins of the same Karnataka variety,’ he said.

Noting that liberals and right-wingers have written congressional obituaries before, he said, their favorite pastime has been writing congressional obituaries, but they will always prove premature.

“It certainly instills confidence in the party workers and gives them a huge psychological boost,” the chief congress whip told Rajya Sabha.