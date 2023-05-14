Jason Sudeikis explains how Ted Lasso was inspired by Donald Trump





Sure, Ted Lasso features a lot of locker room talk, but not that kind of locker room talk!

In a lengthy interview with British Sunday newspaper The Observer, four-time Emmy-winning actor Jason Sudeikis opened up about the upcoming conclusion of his hit series Ted Lasso. The show, synonymous with kindness and general good vibes, already had an unusual origin story (much like Ernest P. Worrell, the character started out as a commercial.) But the 47-year-old Saturday Night Live vet, made the equivalent of an all-caps tweet regarding the AFC Richmonds coach’s backstory and his unlikely connection to Donald Trump.

It was 2015 and Sudeikis was having dinner with his then-partner Olivia Wilde. He wondered if he could see the character of Lasso again, an American football coach claiming to understand football. (The short videos were made by NBC Sports to promote Premier League coverage in 2013.) The original character was, as Sudeikis said, belligerent, but something gave him the idea to spin him.

It was the culture we lived in, he told The Observer.

I’m not very active online, and it even affected me. Then you have Donald Trump coming down the escalator. I was like, OK, that’s silly, and then what he unlocked in people, I hated how people weren’t listening to each other. Things have become very binary, and I don’t think that’s how the world works. And, as a new parent, we had our son Otis in 2014, it was like, Boy, I don’t want to add to that. Yeah, I just didn’t want to represent him.

Perhaps it was intuition then that inspired Trumps once and, most likely, future rival Joe Biden to invite Sudeikis and company to the Oval Office, where Ted Lasso’s team staged an optimism rally in benefit of mental health. (The fact that this coincides with the launch of the series’ third season launch was surely a happy coincidence.)

In the new interview, Sudeikis suggested that being around the White House sets all those years on SNL eased his nerves. (Co-star Brett Goldstein was apparently freaking out over what to do with his hands and spent the whole time trying not to swear.) The star has yet to look at the photos of the event, which featured a moment of unscripted testimony from a reporter. before the scheduled character briefing. I just want him to live up there for a while, he said, pointing to his forehead, adding that his mother had texted him that day to remind him not to wear sneakers at home. White House. I was like, too late, mom, he said.

The final episode of Ted Lassos will air on Apple TV+ on May 31. The series has won 11 Emmys out of 40 nominations. Time and again, everyone involved has said the show will end this season, but the door remains open for a potential spinoff.

Donald Trump, a former steak salesman and game show host, was recently arrested in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business documents. He was also found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation in the civil trial of E. Jean Caroll and ordered to pay 5 million dollars in damages. (He filed a notice of appeal.) Trump also represents two of four presidential impeachments in US history.

