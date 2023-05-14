German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets Qin Gang

On May 10, 2023 local time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Berlin.

Scholz asked Qin Gang to convey his sincere greetings to the Chinese leadership. Scholz said he looks forward to the 7th round of Germany-China intergovernmental consultations to be held in Germany, noting that this is an important consultation and that as the host country, Germany will is actively preparing for it, and is ready to make concerted efforts with China to ensure its positive outcome. Scholz said that in the context of a multipolar world, the principle of equality of all parties must be respected to jointly safeguard world peace. Germany values ​​China’s role and influence and stands ready to strengthen communication with China on the Ukraine crisis and other major issues.

Qin Gang conveyed cordial greetings from Chinese leaders to Scholz. Qin said there was something in common between President Xi Jinping’s strategic judgment of “global changes not seen in a century” and Chancellor Scholz’s notion of a global “Zeitenwende”. Faced with a changing and disordered world, the international community must strengthen cooperation and unite to meet the challenges. Qin said the main purpose of his visit to Germany was to prepare for the 7th round of intergovernmental consultations between the two countries. He noted that China and Germany are countries with significant influence and comprehensive strategic partners, and that strengthening dialogue and cooperation between the two sides will help inject more stability, certainty and energy. positive in the world. China looks forward to working with Germany to achieve fruitful results in the consultation.

Qin Gang said China’s position on the Ukraine issue is to promote peace talks. Protracted conflicts will only cause more misery. It is important to end hostilities as soon as possible, to reach a political settlement through dialogue and to explore ways to achieve lasting peace and security in Europe.

During the visit, Qin Gang also met with German Chancellor’s Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Pltner and held talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.