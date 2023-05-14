Politics
Violent ethnic clashes in Leicester last year were fueled by Modi’s Hindu nationalist party
Tensions between ethnic communities on Britain’s streets have been stoked by Indian political activists linked to Narendra Modi and his ruling Hindu nationalist party, according to British security sources.
The Mail on Sunday can reveal that elements close to Indian Prime Minister Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are suspected of inciting British Hindus to confront young Muslims during last summer’s explosive riots in Leicester.
A British security source said there was evidence BJP-linked activists were using closed WhatsApp groups to encourage Hindu protesters to take to the streets.
But the source warned it was just the “most egregious” example of Indian Hindu nationalists using private social media posts to intrude in the UK.
He warned: “So far it’s mostly local politics – Modi and his BJP are doing what they would do in Gujarat [Mr Modi’s home state] to elect such and such a municipal councillor.
The claims risk causing a diplomatic storm between London and New Delhi at a time when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, himself a practicing Hindu, is trying to secure a lucrative post-Brexit trade deal with India.
Last summer’s ethnic unrest in Leicester followed months of simmering tensions between newly arrived Hindu immigrants and Muslim residents settled in the city, tarnishing its reputation as a beacon of racial harmony in Britain.
Violent clashes erupted between young Hindus and Muslims after an Indo-Pakistani cricket match in late August, drawing international media attention, particularly in India where there were reports of Muslims attacking Hindu residents.
This newspaper was informed that BJP activists based in India then started posting messages and memes which were widely circulated within WhatsApp groups among Hindus in Leicester.
From the India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28, there were several nights of protests in Leicester until September 22, with marauding youths marching through the streets shouting “Jai Shri Ram”. [Victory to Lord Ram]become the rallying cry of the BJP in India.
Attacks on Muslims and their homes have been reported, as well as attacks and vandalism against Hindu temples and homes.
The security source said the alleged interference appeared to be part of Mr Modi’s desire to pose as the leader of Hindus across the world.
After last year’s riots, several studies were carried out to examine the role of social media in stoking Leicester’s unrest.
The Institute for Strategic Dialogue think tank published research showing that as clashes erupted in Leicester, Indian media portrayed the unrest as Hindus attacked by Muslims, with the violence blamed on “organized Pakistani gangs”.
On Twitter, a new hashtag emerged, #HindusUnderAttackInUK, which was a variant of the well-known BJP mantra, #HindusUnderAttack.
The report also mentioned that within days of the fallout from the cricket match, pro-BJP activists and influencers framed the clashes with Hindus being the only casualties.
Separately, a report by the US-based Network Contagion Research Institute also showed evidence of so-called bot-farms operating out of India retweeting messages about disruptions from Leicester to England. industrial scale.
Charlotte Littlewood, an expert at the Henry Jackson Society think tank who investigated the riots, said the unrest began following tensions between newly arrived Hindu youths from India and the more settled Muslim community.
Ms Littlewood said that although the reasons for the clashes were local, when they hit the international media, foreign pro-BJP elements began to escalate the tensions for their own ends.
But she added that British Muslim groups from outside Leicester and individuals traced to Pakistan were also fueling the conflict, describing the clashes as evidence of Hindu violence against Muslims in India being imported into Britain.
The Indian High Commission has been approached for comment.

