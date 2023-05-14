Imran Khan criticizes the Pakistani army for getting into politics





Lahore: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced the country’s mighty military in his maiden speech after an Islamabad court freed him, saying he should be ashamed to get into politics and could train his own political party.

Addressing the nation from his home in Lahore on Saturday, Khan strongly opposed the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) allegations against him and said the spokesman for the army’s military wing was not not even born when he represented Pakistan to the world.

“I kept the flag of Pakistan high all over the world. The ISPR has never made such a statement. You should be ashamed. You got into politics. Why don’t you create a political party,” Khan said in an hour-long first speech after the Islamabad High Court granted him blanket relief in the 145 cases filed against him.

His remarks came in response to a statement by ISPR’s chief executive, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in which he called Khan a “hypocrite”.

“Listen to me, DG ISPR, you weren’t even born when I was representing my country in the world and earning its reputation. You must be ashamed of yourself for calling me a hypocrite and an anti-army,” he said in a stern rejoinder.

A triumphant Khan returned to his home in Zaman Park in Lahore on Saturday after locking himself in the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for hours for fear of further arrest despite being released on bail on Friday.

Before leaving for Lahore, 70-year-old Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) denounced the “imported government for kidnapping him” despite the IHC granting him bail in any case.

Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), 70, also ripped Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and blamed him for his ‘kidnapping’ after a court found him guilty. has released.

In major relief for Khan, the High Court in Islamabad on Friday granted him a two-week protective bond in a corruption case and barred authorities from arresting the former Pakistani prime minister in any registered case anywhere. where in the country until Monday.

During Khan’s speech, video clips were shown of how army trucks dropped unidentified men in civilian clothes, who joined the PTI protesters and urged them to start violence and loot places. public goods.

Khan distanced himself from the violent protests that erupted following his arrest at IHC premises by Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday, saying “violence and vandalism is not my philosophy”.

Khan’s arrest sparked unrest in Pakistan that continued through Friday and left several people dead and dozens of military and state facilities destroyed by protesters.

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, protesters stormed the army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and also burned down the house of a corps commander in Lahore.

Police have killed 10 people in violent clashes while Khan’s party says 40 of its staff lost their lives in gunfire from security personnel.

“They put the entire PTI leadership in jail and arrested more than 3,500 workers and brought other charges against me after unknown people attacked state buildings,” Khan said.

“The governing parties don’t want elections because they know they will be completely wiped out. That’s why they planned this plot (attack on military installations) and ran away from the elections,” he said.

“Such actions have disastrous consequences. Although you (the army) do not listen to me, I advise you to think big. You should see where the country is heading with such actions,” he said.

Khan demanded an investigation into the protests and vandalism after his arrest by an independent panel to be appointed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

“I know, who wants to create anarchy in the country and take advantage of the tense situation,” he told the Dawn newspaper.

Khan said the justice system was the only hope for Pakistan.

He said there had been unprecedented scrutiny of the media by “managers” who had also imposed a social media ban to limit free speech.

He called on journalists to listen to their conscience and not fear the military establishment.

