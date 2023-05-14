Former top civil servant should ‘take out’ son of prominent Tory as MI6 spy

A former senior civil servant who helped bring down Boris Johnson was lambasted last night after exposing the son of a prominent Tory as an MI6 spy.

Simon McDonald, the former head of the Foreign Office, named the son of a former Cabinet minister as part of a group of MI6 officers he met in the early 1990s.

The Mail on Sunday understands Lord McDonald’s decision to name the individual in a book has infuriated Whitehall chiefs.

And in an extraordinary twist last night, it emerged that he hadn’t even sought permission from the Cabinet Office before the publication of his book, Leadership: Lessons From A Life In Diplomacy. All books of civil servants must be audited by the government.

The spy went on to become one of Britain’s most senior intelligence officials, but his career at MI6 has never been officially confirmed. The MoS does not name it.

Simon McDonald, the former head of the Foreign Office, named the son of a former Cabinet minister as part of a group of MI6 officers he met in the early 1990s.

Only the identities of the heads of the three main intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ are publicly acknowledged by the government, due to the risk of named spies being targeted by terrorists or foreign intelligence agencies.

It is understood that security officials have requested changes to the next paperback edition of the book, while no further hardback copies are in print.

Haus Publishing, the book’s publisher, admitted that the named official complained directly to Lord McDonald, who apologized in writing and agreed to the name being removed when a new edition was printed in august.

He said Lord McDonald included the official’s name because it was in the public domain. Lord McDonald, however, did not notify the man that he intended to name him.

Tory MP Bob Seely, a member of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, said: ‘He shouldn’t have done it, he knows the rules and should have stuck to them.

Only the identities of the heads of the three main intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ are publicly acknowledged by the government. Pictured: MI6 in London

A senior Tory source said: ‘This is completely unacceptable. Revealing that someone is a spy… endangers every agent or contact they’ve developed during this time.

A former ambassador added: “I don’t really remember any book by a senior retired diplomat who pours from such a height on former appointed colleagues.”

Last July, Lord McDonald sparked a series of resignations that led to the downfall of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He published a letter he had sent to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner alleging No 10 had not told the truth when he claimed Mr Johnson was unaware of previous complaints about the behavior of the Former Tory MP Chris Pincher, accused of groping two men at a London club.