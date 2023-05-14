Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan returns home after arrest and riots





LAHORE (May 14): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at his Lahore residence on Saturday after being released on bail after days of court drama and nationwide riots following his arrest on corruption charges.

Khan was attacked by dozens of paramilitary soldiers and arrested in a routine court appearance on Tuesday, sparking violent clashes in several towns between his supporters and security forces.

His detention came just hours after he was reprimanded by the powerful army, which he again accused of being involved in an assassination attempt on him last year.

The arrest at court as he prepared to file a bail application was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court on Thursday, which kept Khan in custody until Friday, when he got two weeks bail in the bribery case.

The Islamabad High Court also ordered that Khan cannot be arrested under any circumstances until Monday.

Khan has become entangled in a host of legal allegations, a frequent hazard for opposition figures in Pakistan since he was ousted from power in April last year.

The leader of the country’s biggest party has been kidnapped, taken from the high court and in front of the whole nation, Khan told AFP from the courthouse.

They treated me like a terrorist, that must have had a reaction, he said of the protests that followed.

Today is a victory

Khan finally left the heavily guarded court on Friday evening, hours after his hearings ended and as protesters a few miles away clashed with police, who responded with tear gas. Shots were also fired at officers, police said.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the former cricketing superstar reached his Lahore residence, where videos released by his PTI party showed more than 100 supporters celebrating his release and throwing rose petals at his car.

They keep trying to silence Khan and put him behind bars. But Khan has proven that whoever stands for the truth always wins, 21-year-old supporter Waqar Ahsan told AFP after Khan was granted bail.

Zuneira Shah, a 40-year-old mother of three, was worried the facility would keep picking him up.

Khan threatens their decades of corruption, so of course they won’t stand still. It’s a long fight ahead, but today is a victory.

Thousands arrested

Several thousand of his supporters have gone on a rampage in cities to protest Khan’s detention since Tuesday, torching buildings, blocking roads and clashing with police outside military installations.

At least nine people died in the unrest, police and hospitals said.

Hundreds of police were injured and more than 4,000 people arrested, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, authorities said.

Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, a lawyer for Khan, said on Friday that 10 senior PTI leaders had been arrested.

The home secretary has pledged to re-arrest Khan, who remains hugely popular ahead of elections due in October.

There should be no violation of a court order. But if there is a way to arrest Imran Khan (within) the court order, then it will definitely be done, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told private broadcaster Geo Newson on Friday.

Mobile data services and access to social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, which were cut shortly after Khans was arrested on Tuesday, have been gradually restored across the country.

Khan launched an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the military, which independent analysts say helped him rise and fall from power.

Khan has accused the shaky coalition government of supplanting him in cahoots with top generals, and has made explosive claims that they masterminded an assassination attempt in November that saw him shot in the leg as he campaigned for snap polls.

Pakistani politicians have often been arrested and imprisoned since the founding of the country in 1947.

But few have so directly challenged an army that holds sway over domestic and foreign policy and has staged at least three coups and ruled for more than three decades. -AFP

Facebook Messenger Twitter WhatsApp Email Print

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theborneopost.com/2023/05/14/pakistans-ex-pm-imran-khan-returns-home-after-arrest-riots/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos