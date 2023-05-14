President Joko Widodo will whisper the name of the 2024 presidential candidate to political parties, AHY: Our democracy is backwards!





The bagta, tvOnenews.com – The General Chairman of the Democratic Party, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) considers that Indonesian democracy will suffer a setback if a president whispers the names of the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential candidates to political parties. AHY believes that the attitude of a country leader who will be biased towards several parties will cause injustice in the presidential race. “Please, if he (Jokowi) has choices, but ask all of us to protect this democracy as a space for all,” AHY told the KPU RI office on Sunday (5/14/ 2023). “Don’t let anyone be endorsed, some are endorsed, but some aren’t allowed to advance, aren’t allowed to sail, aren’t allowed to unite,” he continued. According to AHY, what Jokowi did was not healthy for the unity of the Indonesian nation. Moreover, it will also set back democratic values. “It’s something unhealthy, and of course our democracy will go backwards,” said the son of the 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia. “It doesn’t all seem to be an election issue. Don’t make it look like a presidential and vice-presidential candidate’s business. In the end, our society will be reduced to victims. Their aspirations will not be met,” he added. he added. AHY reminded Jokowi that state affairs are not only related to elections, there are still many state affairs that the government needs to focus on. “I just hope that today, in 2023, Indonesia will not only have elections to deal with, Indonesia is a big country with complex problems,” he said. . “Popular issues, starting with the economy, social welfare, people’s purchasing power, poverty, unemployment, employment, including democracy and also justice, law enforcement, there are many questions,” he explained. For this reason, AHY reminded state officials to focus on completing the core tasks they are performing. Not only busy managing preparations for the 2024 elections. “We call on the leaders of this state, the national officials who carry the mandate of the people, both in the executive line and the leaders at the national level, including the district heads, and also those who are the representatives of the people to remain focused on national issues,” AHY said. Previously, President Joko Widodo had received the results of Jokowi’s Voluntary Popular Consultation (Musra) regarding the names of presidential and vice-presidential candidates (capres-cawapres) who would be supported in the 2024 presidential election. . However, Jokowi did not disclose his choice of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, Jokowi promised to whisper the name of the presidential candidate to political parties (political parties). This step was taken by Jokowi because political parties or a combination of political parties could nominate presidential and vice-presidential candidates. “It’s my part to give loud whispers to the parties whose coalitions are not yet finalized. So if I speak now for what? It’s called a strategy,” Jokowi told Istora Senayan, in central Jakarta, Sunday (14/5). / 2023). (rp)

