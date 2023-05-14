GT vs SRH, IPL 2023 Match 62: Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad Pitch Report & Weather Forecast

Defending champions Hardik Pandya GT head into the game after their fourth loss of the season, while Aiden Markram-led SRH are coming off their seventh defeat of the campaign. GT won 8 out of 12, while SRH won 4 out of 11.

Now, the two teams will face each other for the first time this season and for the first time at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host its seventh and final league game of the season. GT have won three and lost three so far at home.

GT opened the season with a 6 wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the venue but suffered a few 3 wicket defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals before a 55 run win over Mumbai Indians .

GT vs SRH IPL 2023: Head to Head, Stats, Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The defending champions, however, suffered another 5-point loss to Delhi Capitals in a low-scoring home thriller before bouncing back with a crushing 56-point win over Lucknow Super Giants in their final match at residence.

Ahead of the GT vs SRH 2023 meeting at Narendra Modi Stadium, we take a look at the field report and the weather forecast for the day as some parts of the country received summer showers.

Weather forecast for Ahmedabad on Monday, May 15

A sunny day with a maximum temperature of 41oh It should be a bit better during game hours with a max temperature of 37oh C. There is no chance of rain. The weather is therefore unlikely to be a spoilsport in Monday’s game between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report

Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far but has provided some help for new bowlers. The average first batting score at the IPL at the venue is 168 and second at batting is 155. As of 2023, however, the average first batting score is 187.

Of the six matches held at the venue in the 2023 season, the pursuit teams have won three times, while the defense team have also won three matches. The venue has seen high-scoring contests as well as low-scoring thrillers.

GT chased a 179 goal set by CSK with 4 balls to spare, while KKR completed a 205 chase against GT, followed by RR completing a 178 chase. However, GT defended 207 against MI, who could only reach 152.

GT vs SRH: Hardik Pandya to T Natarajan – Players able to reach milestones in Match 62 IPL 2023

In Game 5 GT struggled to chase a meager 131 against DC, but in the next game the hosts scored the highest tally at the venue setting a target of 228 for LSG and then limited the visitors at 171.

According to the site’s history, chase teams had the most success, as teams beating second won the most chances. So the captain who wins the toss won’t hesitate to play first, but after failing to chase in their recent game, GT might rethink their strategy.

