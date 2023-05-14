Turkey awaits presidential election results

By SUZAN FRASER and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY (Associated Press)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two news outlets in Turkey provided varying partial results from the country’s presidential election on Sunday, with the state-run news agency reporting with three-quarters of the ballot boxes counted that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would claim a victory , but an opposition-leaning agency said the contest was headed for a second round.

The state-run Anadolu agency said Erdogan was in the lead with 51% of the vote, while Kemal Kilicdaroglu, his main opponent, won 43% after 75% of the ballot boxes were counted. ANKA news agency said with ballots from 76% of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan won 48% to Kilicdaroglu’s 46%.

If no candidate obtains more than 50% of the vote, the first two voters will face a second round on May 28.

To further complicate the picture, the opposition candidate’s party accused Anadolu of manipulating the results, insisting Kilicdaroglu narrowly led with 47.42% to Erdogan’s 46.80%.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who campaigned on Kilicdaroglu’s behalf, alleged that ruling party observers “regularly oppose” poll results that put Kilicdaroglu in the lead.

Erdogan ruled Turkey as prime minister or president for two decades. As the election approached, opinion polls had indicated that the increasingly authoritarian leader was trailing his opponent narrowly.

The race, which largely centered on national issues such as the economy, civil rights and an earthquake in February that killed more than 50,000 people, appeared to be proving to be the toughest re-election bid ever. 20 years of reign of the Turkish ruler.

With partial results showing otherwise, members of Kilicdaroglu’s center-left secular Republican People’s Party, or CHP, disputed Anadolu’s figures, saying the state-run agency was biased in favor of Erodgan.

“We are ahead,” tweeted Kilicdaroglu, 74, who ran as a candidate for a six-party opposition alliance.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Erdogan’s Justice and Development party, or AK, in turn accused the opposition of “attempting to assassinate the national will” by claiming that the state news agency was distorting the results. He called the opposition’s demands “irresponsible”.

The election could hand Erdogan, 69, another five-year term or see him ousted by Kilicdaroglu, who campaigned on a promise to return Turkey to a more democratic path and fix an economy battered by high inflation. and currency devaluation.

Voters also elected lawmakers to fill Turkey’s 600-seat parliament, which lost much of its legislative power after Erdogan’s executive presidency. The opposition has promised to return Turkey’s governance system to parliamentary democracy if it wins the presidential and parliamentary polls.

More than 64 million people, including 3.4 million foreign voters, were eligible to vote. This year marks the centenary of the establishment of Turkey as a republic, a modern, secular state born out of the ashes of the Ottoman Empire.

Voter turnout in Turkey has traditionally been high, but the government has suppressed freedom of speech and assembly since a 2016 coup attempt. Erdogan blamed the failed coup on supporters of a former ally, the cleric Fethullah Gulen, and launched a full-scale crackdown on officials with alleged links to Gulen and on pro-Kurdish politicians.

Internationally, the elections were seen as a test of a united opposition’s ability to unseat a leader who concentrated nearly all state power in his hands and strove to wield more influence on the world stage.

Erdogan, along with the United Nations, helped broker a deal with Ukraine and Russia that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach the rest of the world from Black Sea ports despite Russia’s war in Ukraine. The deal is due to expire in days and Turkey held talks last week to keep it alive.

The war in Ukraine inspired Finland and Sweden to seek NATO membership to protect against possible Russian aggression. But Erdogan delayed Sweden’s joining the alliance and demanded concessions, saying the nation was too soft on the US-based cleric’s supporters and members of pro-Kurdish groups that Turkey consider as threats to national security.

Critics argue that the president’s authoritarian style is responsible for a painful cost-of-living crisis. The latest official statistics put inflation at around 44%, down from a peak of around 86%. The price of vegetables became a campaign issue for the opposition, which used an onion as a symbol.

Contrary to mainstream economic thinking, Erdogan argues that high interest rates fuel inflation, and he has pressured the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to lower its key rate several times.

Erdogan’s government has also been criticized for its allegedly delayed and retarded response to the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that devastated 11 southern provinces. Lax enforcement of building codes is believed to have exacerbated the losses and misery.

During his election campaign, Erdogan used state resources and his dominant position in the media to try to win over voters. He accused the opposition of colluding with “terrorists”, being “drunkards” and advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, which he describes as threatening traditional family values ​​in the predominantly Muslim nation.

In a bid to win support from citizens hard hit by inflation, he raised salaries and pensions and subsidized electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s defense and infrastructure projects .

Kilicdaroglu’s six-party National Alliance has pledged to dismantle the system of the executive presidency, restore the independence of the judiciary and central bank, and reverse the crackdown on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding in Turkey.

At polling stations, many voters struggled to fold bulky ballot papers – they featured 24 political parties vying for seats in parliament – and stuff them into envelopes with the ballot for the presidency.

“It is important for Turkey. It matters to the people,” said Necati Aktuna, a voter in Ankara. “I have been voting for 60 years. I have not seen a more important election than this.

“Democracy has been missed by all of us so much. We all missed being together,” Kilicdaroglu said after voting at a school in Ankara, where his supporters chanted “President Kilicdaroglu!

Sinan Ogan, a former academic backed by an anti-immigrant nationalist party, was also a presidential candidate.

In the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake, nearly 9 million people were eligible to vote. Some 3 million people left the quake zone for other provinces, but only 133,000 people registered to vote in their new locations.

Erdogan said the vote went “without any problems”, including in the earthquake-hit provinces.

“I hope that after the countdown to the evening … there will be a better future for our country, our nation and Turkish democracy,” Erdogan said.

In Diyarbakir, a predominantly Kurdish city that was hit by the earthquake, Ramazan Akcay arrived at his polling station early to cast his ballot.

“God willing, it will be a democratic election,” he said. “May it benefit the name of our country.”

___

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul. Mucahit Ceylan contributed from Diyarbakir, Türkiye.