PH assesses economic and political gains from 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia







President Marcos' optimistic assessment rests primarily on his outline of the country's key foreign policy imperatives. He stressed the importance of finalizing the South China Sea Code of Conduct, on which formal consultations began in 2013, 11 years after ASEAN issued its first statement of concern in 1992. Besides the Philippines, other requesting States are Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia and Vietnam. He applauded the important discussions with the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) which underscored the importance of a rules-based approach to dispute resolution, as provided for in the United Nations Convention on the Right to the sea (UNCLOS). It was in this spirit that the Philippines sought and obtained a favorable ruling from the Permanent Court of Arbitration that effectively nullified China's nine-dash line theory underlying its claim to hegemony over the waters. of the South China Sea. In dialogue with the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, President Marcos advocated for the recognition of nano-businesses and individual home-based entrepreneurs whose importance has emerged during the pandemic. These include artists, vulcanizers, deliverers, repairers and market vendors who operate on the fringes of micro and small businesses whose viability has been severely hampered by prolonged periods of quarantine and lockdown. Supporting these informal business ventures, he stressed, would narrow the development gap and enhance ASEAN's overall economic growth. President Marcos also noted the political crisis in Myanmar that has hampered ASEAN unity since the ousting of its former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the re-emergence of military rule. Although the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, which defined the paths to political stability, has not been followed up favorably, Indonesia remains optimistic about the progress of this consensus during its tenure as President of the ASEAN. 'ASEAN this year. He expressed the hope that the humanitarian crisis triggered by the Ukraine-Russia conflict and its economic repercussions can be contained so as not to lead to an aggravation of the energy and food crises that it has already generated. Regarding regional economic cooperation, he highlighted opportunities to increase engagement within the Brunei Darrusalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asia Growth Area (BIMP- EAGA), primarily in terms of improving connectivity and enhancing overall economic progress in the sub-region. Finally, he again vouched for the formal acceptance of Timor Leste as the 11th member state of ASEAN. All in all, President Marcos has demonstrated that as he nears the end of his first full year of administration, he has amply projected the country's determined efforts to resume its growth trajectory and play a key role in promoting the centrality of ASEAN in navigating its global diplomatic agenda.

