Donald Trump’s Mother’s Day rant compared to Ron DeSantis’ message





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump took to social media on Sunday to express their admiration for Mother’s Day in two starkly different ways.

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, especially the mothers, wives and lovers of radical left fascists, marxists and communists who are doing everything in their power to destroy and annihilate our great country. Please please, make these crazies and maniacs complete Kinder, Sweeter, sweeter, and most importantly, smarter, so we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

In comparison, DeSantis took to Twitter and wrote, “Madison, Mason & Grandma are blessed to have the best mom in the world – @CaseyDeSantis. Thank you for all you do for our family, we love you so much! “

DeSantis is widely believed to be eyeing a possible 2024 presidential bid, with polls indicating he is the second most popular choice with Republican voters after Trump. Meanwhile, Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters have been at odds after the former president announced his 2024 campaign last November and began attacking DeSantis amid speculation the governor was planning to run against him in the Republican primaries.

Former President Donald Trump (left) is seen May 2 in Turnberry, Scotland. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addresses guests at an annual fundraiser May 6 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. DeSantis and Trump took to social media on Sunday to express their admiration for Mother’s Day in two drastically different ways. (Photo by Robert Perry/Getty Images) / (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Newsweek has contacted DeSantis’ press office via email for comment.

Speaking to Newsweek on Sunday, political analyst and Dillard University professor Robert Collins said, “Trump’s sarcastic message on Truth Social to the mothers of those he considers left radicalism is just standard rhetoric to him, and everyone is used to it by now. It won’t make him lose his voice, because everyone is now insensitive to him, and most decisions are made, but it nor will it earn him any additional votes.”

Meanwhile, recent polls show the former president enjoying a substantial lead over DeSantis among potential Republican primary voters, even though the Florida governor is not yet an official candidate.

A YouGov/Yahoo News poll of 451 registered voters from May 5-8 showed Trump leading DeSantis with 50% support to the governor’s 36% in a head-to-head.

Trump also spoke to Truth Social on Sunday to comment on recent polls, “Rob DeSanctimonious and his polls are dropping like a rock – I’d almost be inclined to say they’re ‘record drops.’ The question: Is “Rob” just young, inexperienced and naive or, more disturbingly, is he a jerk who has no idea what he’s doing. We already have one in place, we don’t need another one. MAGA! “

Collins also noted that Trump’s Mother’s Day message won’t cost him anything from his position in the Republican primary ballot any time soon.

“That may only happen if the other Republican candidates in the race start attacking him and driving his numbers down. So far, no Republican has wanted to attack him,” he said. added. “The real problem for Trump, in the last general election, and now, is that he’s not appealing to independent voters. His sarcastic comments will just continue to discourage independent voters and make him less likely to get their vote. support for general elections.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trumps-mothers-day-rant-compared-ron-desantis-message-1800204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos