Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks Brexit prevented Putin’s Russia from succeeding in Ukraine – yes, really





Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tory MP and GB News host who was Minister for Brexit Opportunities under Boris Johnson’s government, offered another questionable benefit of the UK’s exit from the European Union this time, saying that our departure made it impossible for [Russias president Vladimir] Putin to successfully invade Ukraine illegally. Speaking to Sky News Sophy Ridge SundayRees-Mogg said the UK was in a position to show global leadership in responding to the war in remarks not too dissimilar to those made earlier by Boris Johnson, who said in February that Brexit enabled the UK to do things differently by supporting Ukraine. Rees-Mogg continued: Putin would probably have successfully invaded Ukraine had the UK been bound by the requirement for sincere cooperation and had to follow a Franco-German line in its relations with Russia, which we did in 2014. The reference to 2014 is to Russia’s annexation of Crimea to Ukraine in that year, while sincere cooperation is a nod to the requirement for sincere mutual cooperation between EU member states set out in Article 13 of the Treaty on European Union. When asked by Ridge if his comments meant that he thought Putin would have succeeded in invading Ukraine if we remained a member of the EU after 2020, Rees-Mogg replied: I think the leadership whose proof Boris Johnson – which he could only do because he was not bound by sincere cooperation ensured the formation of a coalition that made Putin’s success impossible. I think if that hadn’t been the case – if we had been bound by this concept of sincere cooperation, we would have had the bad compromise that was achieved in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. Register to our free weekly Indy100 newsletter If you feel taken aback by Rees-Moggs’ remarks, then you’re not alone, as the MPs’ comments were quickly branded insulting and narcissistic by Twitter users: Countries that offered most help to Ukraine as per their GDP are EU members Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland and the Netherlands. And Jacob Rees-Mogg is an idiot. https://t.co/YtVsuiAXyc — Tomasz Oryński (@TOrynski) May 14, 2023 .@Jacob_Rees_Mogg idiocy and mendacity knows no bounds. Here he argues Brexit stopped Russia's invasion of Ukraine from succeeding. The truth is Brexit emboldened Putin, precisely because he thought the west was malleable and divided He should be ashamed of himself. He won't be https://t.co/iXBiQxboFr — Mujtaba Rahman (@Mij_Europe) May 14, 2023 Online responses ridiculing Rees-Mogg mean the politician suffered a humiliating second roasting this week, after the BBC Today presenter Nick Robinson carved out his low GB News audience during the Thursday edition of the Radio 4 show. Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indy100.com/politics/rees-mogg-ukraine-brexit-putin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos