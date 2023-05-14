New World Order of the 21st Century: Nation-State versus Civilizational State

US President Joe Biden presents the war in Ukraine as a battle between autocracy and democracy. This lowers the stakes of the war. The stakes constitute a cornerstone of a new world order of the 21st century: the nature of the state.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine represents the culmination of the rise of a critical mass of world leaders who think in civilizational rather than national terms. They imagine the ideational and/or physical borders of their country as defined by history, ethnicity, culture and/or religion rather than international law.

Often, this affirmation implies the denial of the existence of the other and an authoritarian or autocratic regime. As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin is in good company when he justifies his invasion of Ukraine by claiming that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. In other words, Ukrainians as a nation do not exist.

Taiwanese or maritime rights of other states bordering the South China Sea are also not in the mind of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Or the Palestinians in the vision of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s coalition partners. Superiority and exceptionalism are the guiding principles of men like the Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Indian Narendra Modi, the Hungarian Victor Orban and Netanyahu.

In 2018, the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, passed a controversial Basic Law defining Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. Unlike Israel’s declaration of independence, the nation-state law was seen as enshrining Jewish superiority and Arab inferiorityas reinforcing the Jewish character of Israel at the expense of its democratic character, said journalist Carolina Landsmann.

Israeli religious Zionist writer Ehud Neor has argued that Israel is not a nation-state in Western terms. It is a fulfillment of Bible prophecy that the Jewish people were always meant to be in the Holy Land and follow the Holy Torah, and in doing so they would be a light to the world. There is a worldwide mission for Judaism.

Similarly, Erdogan describes Turkey as “dnyann vicdan, the conscience of the world, a notion that frames its projection of international cooperation and development aid. Turkey is presented as a generous patriarch following in the footsteps (of a particularly benevolent reading) of the Ottoman Empire, caring for people in need, including, above all, those who would have been forgotten by others. In explicit contrast to Western practices portrayed as selfish, Turkish altruism comes with the civilizational framework of Muslim charity and solidarity reminiscent Ottoman grandeur, said academics Sebastian Haug and Supriya Roychoudhury.

In an academic comparison, Haug and Roychoudhury compare Erdogan’s notion of Turkish exceptionalism with Modis’ concept of vishwaguru. The concept is based on the philosophy of 19th century Hindu leader Swami Vivekananda. His interpretation of Hinduism, like Gandhi’s syncretic Hindu thought, ostensibly espouses tolerance and pluralism. With this and similar frameworks, adopting a syncretic Hindu discourse purportedly inspired by Gandhi allows Modi to distance himself politically from the secular civilizational discourse of (Indian nationalist leader Jawaharlal) Nehru, the two scholars said. At the same time, however, Modi’s civilizational discourse, with his unquestionable belief in the superiority of Hinduism, began to underpin official rhetoric in international forums, they added.

In a rewrite of history, Putin, in a 5,000-word article published less than a year before he invaded Ukraine in February 2022, portrayed the former Soviet republic as an anti-Russian creation that founded its legitimacy on the erasure of “everything that united us”. and project “the period when Ukraine was part of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union as an occupation”.

In doing so, Putin has created the rationale that civilizational leaders often apply to expand or replace the notion of a nation-state defined by hard borders entrenched in international law with a more fluid concept of a state with outer borders demarcated by international law. history, ethnicity, culture. , and/or religion, and internal boundaries that differentiate its superior or exceptional civilization from the other.

Civilizationalism has several goals. Asserting so-called civilizational rights and fending off existential threats helps justify authoritarian and autocratic rule.

Double Xivilization by world times, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China, Xi redefined civilization to incorporate autocracy. In March, Xi unveiled his Global Civilization Initiative at a conference in Beijing of 500 political parties from 150 countries.

Attacking the Western promotion of democracy and human rights, the initiative suggests that civilizations can live in harmony if they refrain from projecting their values ​​globally. In other words,” joked The Economist, the West must learn to live with Chinese communism. It may be based on Marxism, a Western theory, but it is also the fruit of China’s ancient culture. Xi launched his initiative days before Biden is hosting a virtual democracy summit.

The affirmation by a critical mass of world leaders of notions of a civilizational state contrasts sharply with the promotion by Nahdlatul Ulama, the largest and most moderate Muslim civil society movement based in Indonesia, of the nation state as replacing in Islamic law the civilizational concept of a caliphatea unitary state, for the global Muslim community.

Drawing conclusions from their comparison of Erdogans Turkey and Modis India, Haug and Roychoudhury concluded that civilizational claims serve two distinct but interrelated political projects: attempts to overcome international marginalization and efforts to reinforce authoritarian rule domestically.

Like Biden, Xi and other civilizational leaders are vying for heights in a struggle to shape the future world order and its underlying philosophy. Biden’s autocracy versus democracy paradigm is part of that struggle. But so does the question of whether governance systems are purely political or civilizational. Addressing this question could prove to be much more decisive for democracies.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Fair Observers.