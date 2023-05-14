‘Should understand what happened in East Pakistan, the atrocities committed’: Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan, addressing the nation on Saturday, said people should understand the atrocities committed in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh ). “Today we should understand what happened in East Pakistan and the atrocities committed. The party there that won the majority and should have been Prime Minister, was denied their right” , said the head of the PTI. “We’ve lost half the country. We can’t imagine the damage done to the country. Because people make decisions behind closed doors, a handful of people who don’t know how the rest of the world works, make decisions” Khan said. The head of the PTI added: “They don’t even allow people to assess the damage done because of their decisions. When the Hamoodur Commission report was written, it was never published.” and after 25 years it was released in India. That’s not how counties work. He said it happened during his lifetime in March 1971. “I went to play a game in East Pakistan against the U-19 team. Ours was the last flight from East Pakistan. I still remember the hatred people had towards East Pakistan. We didn’t know what was going on because the media was controlled like it is today. The difference is that we have social media today. And they also shut down social media,” Khan said. “Because they wanted to promote their own narrative. , that those protesting are rioters, they shut down social networks, Facebook, Twitter, Internet services. We cannot imagine the damage done to the country’s economy. So that’s what happened in East Pakistan,” he added. On March 25, 1971, the Pakistan Army launched Operation Searchlight, in which a planned military operation was carried out by the Pakistan Army and its military, which deliberately injured hundreds of thousands of citizens Bangladeshi. According to the Friday Times, the 1971 genocide damaged Pakistan’s reputation. However, Pakistani generals still do not acknowledge the mass slaughter they sponsored 50 years ago. West Pakistan, under the leadership of General Tikka Khan and General Khan Niazi, was responsible for the deaths of over three million Bengalis and the rape of some 400,000 women across the region.

