Analysis of Trump’s appearance at CNN’s New Hampshire town hall

SUNDAY ROUND TABLE THIS MORNING. WITH US THIS MORNING, DEMOCRATIC POLITICAL ANALYST MARY MARSH AND REPUBLICAN POLITICAL ANALYST VIRGINIA BUCKINGHAM. IT’S GREAT TO HAVE YOU. I LIKE TO SAY VIRGINIA. I KNOW YOU DO. I LOVE THE WAY YOU SAY CLASSIC VIRGINIA. SO LET’S START WITH RICHARD NEAL. HE TALKED ABOUT THE DEBT LIMIT THIS MORNING. WHAT NOTICE IN CONVERSATION ABOUT IT FOR YOU, MARY. I WANT TO READ A QUOTE FROM RICHIE NEAL, A VOTE ON DEBT CEILING INCREASE HAS NEVER BEEN HELD HOSTAGE BY EXTREME IDEOLOGISTS WHO REJECT COMPROMISE AND THREATEN TO TAKE OUR ECONOMY TO THE BOARD. BUT POLITICAL SUPPORTERS HAVE PLAYED GAMES WITH THE FULL FAITH AND CREDIT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND IN THE PROCESS, DAMAGING OUR REPUTATION AND POSITION IN THE WORLD, RICHIE NEAL SAID IN 2011, 2011, 2011. WE ARE AGAIN. ALL RIGHT. AND THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS. AND I WILL JUST REMIND PEOPLE, THE THREAT, THE LAST TIME WE HAD A DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT AND THE REPUBLICANS DID THIS, WE USED TRIPLE A BOND RATINGS. WE HAVE NEVER RECOVERED THIS SINCE. IT’S WITHIN 12 YEARS SINCE. AND PEOPLE ARE THREATENING IT AGAIN. AND THE EXTREMISTS ARE EVEN MORE EXTREME. WELL, INTERESTING, HE DIDN’T TAKE THAT TONE THIS TIME. THIS MORNING WITH THIS SHOW. HE IS, I THINK, THE LAST GROWN UP IN WASHINGTON AND HAS BEEN ON THIS ROAD. AND I THINK HE HAD A VERY MEASURED TONE. HE WELCOMES THE NEGOTIATIONS THAT BEGIN TO HAPPEN NOW. AND HE KNOWS THERE IS A COMPROMISE. AND THIS IS HOW IT ALL WILL END. ALL RIGHT. WELL, THERE’S A LOT TO UNPACK FROM THAT CNN TOWN MEETING WITH FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP LAST WEEK IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. ONE OF THE MOST-TALKED ABOUT THE PUBLIC REACTION TO HER PERFORMANCE HERE WAS THE RESPONSE WHEN FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP ATTACKED EUGENE CARROLL’S REPUTATION AFTER A JURY FOUND HIM RESPONSIBLE FOR SEXUAL ABUSE. WHAT KIND OF WOMAN MET SOMEBODY AND BRING HER IN AND WITHIN MINUTES YOU’RE PLAYING HANKIE PANKY IN A DRESSING ROOM. ALL RIGHT. I DON’T KNOW IF IT IS. WAS MARRIED THEN OR NOT. JOHN JOHNSON. I’m sorry if you joined. Mr. PRESIDENT. CAN I? NO, BUT THINK ABOUT IT. THANK GOD. I KNOW YOU TELL WHAT SHE SAID, BUT MR. THE PRESIDENT, THERE WAS A BIG APPLAUSE. LAUGHTER AND APPLAUSE, LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE. AND WE HAVE SEEN THIS ALL NIGHT. GINNY, DO YOU THINK THIS IS WHERE THE NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP IS? NO I DO NOT. AND I THINK IF YOU ASK THESE PEOPLE IN THE ROOM INDIVIDUALLY WHAT THEY THINK OF THIS PARTICULAR SITUATION, IT WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN FUN. I THINK WHAT THEY ANSWER IS THAT THE IRREVERENT TRUMP, THE ANTI-ELITIST TRUMP THEY LOVED IN 2016 WAS THE EXACT SAME GUY, DESPITE EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENED ON THAT SCENE. AND THIS IS WHAT THEY APPLAUD. AND IT IS A WORD OF WARNING, I THINK, TO DEMOCRATS AND MY PARTY THAT THIS GUY STILL CAPTURES PEOPLE’S IMAGINATIONS. WHAT DO YOU THINK, MARIANNE? THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE IS DONALD TRUMP AND DONALD TRUMP IS THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE. AND EVERY REPUBLICAN FOR I WANT IS WHAT WE HAVE SEEN. AND EVERY REPUBLICAN MUST NOW BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERY SYLLABLE AND EVERY LIE HE SAID TONIGHT AND NOT WHAT WAS A TRUMP TOWN HAIR. IT WAS A TRUMP RALLY THAT WAS FILLED WITH TRUMP SUPPORTERS. I WANT IT WAS LIKE A PRACTICAL FAILURE ON CNN’S PART. BUT EVERY REPUBLICAN MUST NOW BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR NOT JUST AGING. CARROLL AND WHAT HE SAID ABOUT KAITLAN COLLINS AND WHAT HE SAID ABOUT THE CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER HE CALLED A VOYARD, BUT A NATIONAL BAN ON ABORTION, PARDON FOR THE JANUARY 6 INSURRECTIONISTS, ALL THAT. THEY OWN IT. DO YOU THINK THERE WERE ANY REPUBLICANS IN THIS ROOM WHO FEEL A LITTLE UNCOMFORTABLE ABOUT THIS? NO. NO, THEY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN IN THE BEDROOM. AND I THINK THEY CAME TO SEE THE ARTIST HE WAS IN 2016. THIS IS NOT WHAT WE WANT IN OUR PRESIDENT. BUT THEY CAME TO MISS AN AMATEUR SHOW. YEAH, HE’S A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE AND THERE’S NOTHING ENTERTAINING ABOUT IT. AND BY THE WAY, IT WAS A NEW HAMPSHIRE REPUBLICAN PARTY THAT MADE THE INVITATIONS TO THIS EVENT, NOT CNN, THAT WAS THE PROBLEM. VOTERS HATE ELITISTS. THEY HATE WASHINGTON, DC. THEY SEE HIM AS THEIR FIGHTER AGAINST ALL THIS ELITISM. AND THIS IS THE REALITY. WE CAN DENY IT IF WE WANT TO, BUT IT IS THE REALITY. THE CNNS’S DECISION TO CONTINUE WITH THE CITY HALL RAISES MANY QUESTIONS. MODERATOR CAITLIN COLLINS. IN MY OPINION, I THOUGHT SHE DID HER BEST TO CHECK THE FACTS IN REAL TIME. THE PRESIDENT HAD NO TIME FOR THE FACTS. IT JUST KEEPS MOVING AND MOVING AND MOVING AND MOVING. SO WHAT WAS THE POINT? I THINK THE POINT, THE REAL POINT HERE IS THE DONALD TRUMP ON DESPAIR FOR SELF PRESERVATION. THAT’S WHAT IT’S ABOUT. THIS IS A CAGED MAN IN A CORNER TRYING TO AVOID MORE PROSECUTION, MORE CHARGES, MORE RESPONSIBILITY FOR HIS MANY MISTAKES. AND HE WILL DO EVERYTHING TO AVOID THIS. SO HE WANTS TO RETURN TO THE WHITE HOUSE, NOT TO HELP YOU, ME OR ANYONE ELSE, BUT TO SAVE HIMSELF AND TURN OUR DEMOCRACY INTO A DICTATORSHIP, TO SAVE HIMSELF. THIS IS WHAT IS DISPLAYED. I WOULD SAY THE MANY CANDIDATES WHO ARE SEEKING FOR THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION MUST LEARN THIS LESSON FROM THIS. VOTERS DON’T WANT THE SAME ELDER, THE SAME ELDER. THEY DON’T WANT THE ELITISM THAT BY LOOKING ON REGULAR VOTERS WE USUALLY GET CANDIDATES. IF THERE IS ANY CANDIDATE WHO CAN PICK UP THIS COAT WITHOUT THE REST OF THE WASTE, THEN JOE BIDEN HAS A RACE. ALL RIGHT. THE WOMAN WHO WAS STRUCK BY A FALLING UTILITY BOX AT THE TS HARVARD STOP FILED A LAWSUIT LAST WEEK. THE HARVARD GRADUATE STUDENT’S LAWYERS CITE OUR INTERVIEW HERE ON OTR WITH GOVERNOR MAURA HEALEY LAST SUNDAY AS JUSTIFYING THEIR NEGLIGENCE. THE T APOLOGIZED AND SAID ITS JOB TO KEEP EVERYONE SAFE. NOW THE GOVERNOR HAS CALLED FOR TRANSPARENCY IN OUR INTERVIEW AND I WONDER, ARE WE STARTING TO SEE THAT MARIANNE, YET ANOTHER GOOD FIRST STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION BY MAURA HEALEY AND THE REAL TEST WILL SURELY BE SAFETY AND RELIABILITY AND SERVICE. THIS IS THE REAL TEST. BUT I THINK TRANSPARENCY AND ALL THE THINGS THAT NEED TO BE DONE GO HAND IN HAND. ALL RIGHT. GINNY, WHAT DO YOU THINK? WELL, THERE WAS A REPORT IN THE NEWSPAPER IN THE GLOBE AT THE END OF LAST WEEK ABOUT A NO-BID CONTRACT WHICH WAS GIVEN BY THE TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY TO THE COMPANY BILL BRATTONS. THIS IS NOT TRANSPARENT. THIS WAS A WARNING SIGN FOR ME. I LIKE WHAT THEY HAVE DONE DIFFERENTLY. BUT SOMETHING ELSE THEY MUST KEEP AN EYE ON BEACON HILL, THAT THERE IS A BILL TO CREATE A WHOLE NEW STATE AGENCY TO OVERSEE THE MBTA INSTEAD OF THE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC UTILITIES. THE INSPECTOR GENERAL AGREES. IS THE DPU RESPONSIBLE FOR DOING TOO MUCH? AND JENNY IS ANOTHER GOVERNMENT AGENCY NEEDED? GOD NO. PLEASE NO I DO NOT. I DO NOT THINK SO. I THINK OF FIXING WHAT IS BROKEN. BUT THAT DOES NOT MEAN ADDING MORE LAYERS. WHAT DO YOU THINK MARY? I THINK DPU IS NOT EQUIPPED TO DO THIS AND THEY NEVER HAVE BEEN. AND THIS IS THE PROBLEM. SO I THINK LETTING THE HEALY ADMINISTRATION TAKE A NEW APPROACH, NEW PEOPLE IN PLACE, NEW PROCESSES, NEW PROCEDURES IS THE BEST WAY TO GO. AND SUPPORTERS MENTION THIS IS THE KIND OF THING OTHER STATES DO. NEW YORK HAS ITS OWN COUNCIL WHERE IT HAS A MULTITUDE OF PEOPLE

CNN is facing a backlash from the first major televised presidential campaign event of 2024.

CNN is facing a backlash from the first major televised presidential campaign event of 2024.

