Capitals: Islamabad’s Imran Khan moment, Ankara’s date beyond Erdogan, and more





These are the Capitals.

Shortly after noon as the sun split in two over Islamabad on May 9, heavy batons pounded the windows of a courtroom in the Pakistani capital. The batons and the men who beat them belonged to the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force associated with guarding South Asia’s nuclear power borders with India. Inside the courtroom was Imran Khan, the country’s cricketing icon turned political phenomenon.

After the glasses were sufficiently smashed, Khan, the deposed prime minister, was arrested by Rangers citing an anti-corruption warrant.

Imran Khan was released days later after the Supreme Court ruled his arrest unlawful and ordered him to apply to the High Court for bail.

“Why did the Rangers have to arrest me? asked Khan on May 13 during his first public speech after his release. “It was the task of the Islamabad police. Why did the army have to arrest me?” Khan added, stressing the irrevocable role of the Pakistani army in managing the affairs of the country’s corridors of power. .

At the time of this report, Khan has been convicted in a case under the Pakistani Army Act, which means he will be tried in military court.

Read this and more in The Capitals this week.

Ankara, Türkiye

Months after Turkey faced one of the most devastating earthquakes of all time, Ankara’s corridors of power are witnessing a sea of ​​change that has challenged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s dominance. .

The country voted on Sunday in a momentous election. In the capital Ankara, Sunday’s vote could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade grip on power or put the predominantly Muslim nation on a more secular path.

The emergence of Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his six-party alliance — a group that forms the kind of broad-based coalition that Erdogan has excelled at forging throughout his career — has emerged as an alternative to Turkish voters.

Bangkok, Thailand

The army-backed government of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha is expected to leave the Thai capital, almost after a decade in power.

Opinion polls have pointed to a resounding defeat for former army chief and coup leader Prayut after a campaign that unfolded as a clash between a young generation yearning for change and the traditionalist establishment .

The main opposition Pheu Thai party, led by the billionaire former prime minister’s daughter Thaksin Shinawatra, was leading in the latest opinion polls.

Jerusalem, Israel

Those in power in the Israeli capital have agreed to a ceasefire with Islamic Jihad, considered a terrorist group by Jerusalem, Washington DC and Brussels, after days of violence that claimed the lives of 35 people in the unstable region of West Asia.

Meanwhile, rockets continued to be fired from Gaza within minutes the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect.

Roma, Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Francis in Rome this week, in a bid to bolster support for kyiv’s war effort against Russia. Zelensky first met with President Giorgia Meloni and received assurances of continued support for kyiv against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military aggression.

Washington D.C., United States of America

Washington ended an immigration policy known as Title 42 and reverted to its pre-pandemic Title 8 law that governs asylum and deportation.

Following this change, tens of thousands of migrants flocked to the US-Mexico border, and US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the change on May 11 would mean “it’s going to be chaotic for a little while”.

