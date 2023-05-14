Immigration levels must come down, Braverman to tell conservative rally

O Overall immigration to the UK needs to come down, Suella Braverman is set to tell a Conservative conference on Monday.

The Home Secretary will use a speech in London to stress the need for the Tories to recommit to the party manifesto pledge in 2019, which on immigration promised fewer low-skilled migrants and overall numbers would fall.

Ms Braverman will be among the stars of the National Conservatism Conference on Monday, with senior cabinet ministers, Tory MPs, right-wing commentators and others gathering together just days after the Rishi Sunaks party lost nearly 1,000 councilors in local elections.

His speech at the three-day event comes amid growing unrest within the party, with Brexiteers angered by the decision to scale back post-Brexit plans to scrap EU laws.

A Conservative Democratic Organization conference, held over the weekend and organized mainly by supporters of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also heard criticism of Mr Sunak and the party leadership .

Ms Braverman is expected to tell the conference: I voted and campaigned for Brexit because I wanted Britain to control migration. So that we all have a say in what works for our country.

Highly skilled workers support economic growth. Do.

But we must reduce the overall number of immigrants. And we must not forget how to do things for ourselves.

There’s no good reason why we can’t train enough truck drivers, butchers or fruit pickers. Brexit allows us to build a highly-skilled, high-wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labour.

This was our 2019 manifesto promise and what we need to deliver.

His comments also come as ministers are said to be braced for official figures released later in May to show net migration of between 650,000 and 997,000.

That would surpass the previous peak of 504,000 in the year to June 2022, with the numbers likely to put further pressure on Mr Sunak.

The Home Secretary will also use the speech to hit back at criticism of his language and rhetoric, with Ms Braverman set to argue that it is not racist to want to control UK borders.

She will also say that there is nothing wrong with someone from an ethnic minority background making such arguments.

Ms. Braverman will say: It is not xenophobic to say that mass and rapid migration is not sustainable in terms of housing supply, services and community relations.

Nor is it bigoted to say that too many people come here illegally and seek asylum, and that we don’t have enough accommodation for them.

I’m not shy to say that I love Britain. No real conservative is. It’s not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders.

I reject the leftist argument that it is hypocritical for someone from an ethnic minority to know these facts; speak these truths.

My parents came here through legal and controlled migration. They spoke the language. They threw themselves into the community, embraced British values.

When they arrived they signed up to be part of our joint project because the UK meant something to them. Integration was part of the consideration.

The government’s approach to stopping the boats has come under renewed criticism in recent days, after the Archbishop of Canterbury weighed in on calling ministers’ plans morally unacceptable and politically unworkable.

This came during a debate in the House of Lords on the Illegal Migration Bill, which aims to ensure that people arriving in the UK without permission will be detained and quickly deported, either to their country of origin. origin, or to a third country like Rwanda.