CNN was right to broadcast Donald Trump’s town hall





Let me express a minority opinion here on the fiasco that was Donald Trump’s mayoralty on CNN.

Even if CNN went, as Tom Nichols wrote in The Atlantic, Jerry Springer complete in his 70 minute presentation, and even if the motivations of the management, the money, the expanded audience, everything is more than debatable , and even though Trump is relishing the opportunity he was given to smash a powerless moderator in front of a loyal audience, I think the network did a good thing with this town hall, albeit accidentally.

By airing Donald Trump in all his deception, that is, in all his inglorious lack of simple humanity, they allowed us to take an unfiltered look at Trump and Trumpism in its current form and show that the former president has lost nothing in his propensity for lying. , for demagogy and for having committed, in plain sight and in the knowledge, random acts of cruelty.

There is no right way to cover Donald Trump. We in the media have been trying for years to find the secret sauce. Yes, he manipulates the media. But in addition to manipulating the media, he manipulates nearly half the country. It’s not just that you have to be careful, especially when there’s a real possibility that he could be president again, but there’s no reasonable way to avoid it.

I watched, of course, and not just because it’s my job. I watched and hoped others were watching because apparently we need a reminder of who and what Trump is. I would have thought that no one could forget. Not after two dismissals. Not after January 6. Not after all that has been revealed about Trump’s plan to subvert democracy in his attempt to steal the 2020 election.

I watched because there is no wishing on Trump or hoping all hell would crumble under the weight of a wave of indictments. I watched because it’s undeniable that Trump is by far the leading GOP contender for the 2024 presidential nomination and because of the recent (and, yes, very early) Washington Post-ABC News poll showing Trump ahead Joe Biden by six points.

And I watched, mostly, because I desperately want to believe that there must be some upside to people seeing Trump display, in the clearest way possible, that he’s both unfit to be president and, worse, a clear and present danger to the American democratic project, not to mention the Ukrainian dream of building its own project.

If I’m wrong about this and admit I’ve been wrong about Trump and his grip on Republican voters too many times to count, I don’t know what more to say, although I will continue to to try.

Look, if those watching Trump display the kind of behavior you’d expect from a jury-determined sex offender are the majority of the country or close enough to the majority for Trump to get another Electoral College win, then we’re really fucked up.

I’m not just talking about the Trump cultists who flock to Trump rallies and applaud his Putin-like deal with authoritarianism and his rejection of a free press and, for that matter, free elections. These same cultists, meaning Trump’s support base that helped him capture the Republican Party are so fierce that Ron DeSantis, who is (tricked?) bold enough to take on Mickey Mouse, is afraid to even mention that it might be, uh, improper for Republicans to nominate a sexual predator for president.

No, I’m talking about the roughly 70 million people who voted for Trump in 2020 even after his disastrous four years in the White House. Yes, 70 million. How do you explain this number?

I’m talking about the crowd of New Hampshire Republicans who attended the town hall and cheered him on like the place was full of Lauren Boebert clones. (Let this visual accompany you for a moment.)

There is a genuine argument that Trump benefited from the supportive MAGA crowd, which in his mind gave him permission to say whatever he wanted. But does Trump really need encouragement to be Trump? Did anyone who tuned in think Trump in any setting would be anything other than Trump?

Yet here is another minority view. Trump wasn’t the most dangerous person in the room. And that’s something else that everyone needs to see and understand.

More dangerous than Trump were those in the audience who laughed at Trump’s nasty jokes about E. Jean Carroll, whom he called an asshole days after a jury found Trump responsible for sexually assaulting and defaming her; on Trump’s childish nicknames for Nancy Pelosi and Ron DeSantis; about CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins, who Trump called mean for her attempt to do the thankless and ultimately futile job of fact-checking a serial liar in real time; about the so-called inevitable default of the United States on its debts because, Trump said, our country is dying. Our country is being destroyed by stupid people, by very stupid people.

Let’s agree if we can agree on everything that it’s not very smart to call stupid people. It is better, however, than what Trump usually implies and sometimes says outright about his opponents that anyone who disagrees with him is a traitor, unlike, say, the convicted January 6 insurgents that Trump has not only praised, but promises, in many cases, forgiveness if re-elected. Do not doubt his assault on democratic norms.

But those in the room, seemingly normal people on the whole, laughed at Trump’s jokes. They nodded in apparent agreement when Trump, who you will recall once called Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine a genius, refused to say he wanted Ukraine to win the war against Russia. They didn’t seem to whitewash when Trump repeated his absurd claim that he would end the conflict in Ukraine in 24 hours. Nor was there a whitewash when Trump couldn’t bring himself to say that his old pal Vladimir Putin had committed war crimes. And I heard no boos when Trump tried to defend his indefensible policy of separating immigrant families at the border, taking children away from their parents.

Those in the room were clearly pleased to see Trump spending so much time on the big lie of a rigged 2020 election, which is no surprise when polls show up to 70% of Republicans telling pollsters that they still believe the lie. When you try to explain Trump and how he came to wield so much power, you have to be able to explain the very fact that the big lie, that the free press and the former House of Representatives made so clear to be a gigantic lie, is still believed by so many people. If you’re not puzzled, help me understand why.

It doesn’t puzzle me, though, why many are offended by CNN’s decision to give Trump this platform, especially given CNN’s unforgivable history of televising so many of the 2016 Trump campaign rallies not for journalistic reasons, but for ratings. As Trump will tell you, Trump sells, except, you know, when he manages to go bankrupt and stiffen his creditors in the process.

If you were as pained as I watched Trump bully Collins or as pained as I was to think that so many people believe Bidens stumbling over names, dates and places are more of a danger to the country than Trump’s anti-democratic ramblings, I don’t blame yourself for wishing you could just ignore Trump. I mean, there’s every reason to believe that another term for an unattached Trump could be a far bigger disaster than the first.

And I’m certainly not here to defend cable TV news. I don’t depend on TV talking heads or multi-headed panels for interpreting information. But I’m willing to listen to someone like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, a brilliant guy who criticized CNN’s mayoralty, saying a riotous candidate can’t be debated, only defeated.

But I would say if you really can’t beat a riotous candidate with a debate sidelining the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers it’s not like Trump has a real army these days what kind of democracy you does he stay?

Mike Littwin has been a columnist for too many years to count. He covered Dr. J, four presidential inaugurations, six national conventions, and countless mind-numbing speeches in the snow of New Hampshire and Iowa.

