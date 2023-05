Ambitious agenda for Biden on upcoming three-country Indo-Pacific trip as debt default looms at home

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden has an ambitious agenda as he embarks on an eight-day trip to the Indo-Pacific this week.

He seeks to strengthen ties with longtime allies, to make history as the first sitting US president to visit the small island state of Papua New Guinea and highlight his administration’s commitment to the Pacific. The three-country trip also features Biden, 80, who recently announced he’s running for re-election, with the opportunity to demonstrate he still has enough in the tank to handle the grueling pace of the presidency.

But as he prepares to head west, Biden finds himself in a standoff with Republican lawmakers over raising the US debt ceiling. If the issue is not resolved in the coming weeks, it threatens to trigger an economic downturn. A look at the stakes of Biden’s next trip: WHERE IS BIDEN GOING? Biden is traveling first to Hiroshima, Japan, for the Group of Seven summit. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is hosting this year’s annual gathering of leaders from seven of the world’s largest economies. He chose his hometown of Hiroshima, where the United States dropped the world’s first atomic bomb in 1945. The bombardment destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people. The United States dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, ending World War II and nearly half a century of aggression in Asia. The significance of Hiroshima resonates deeply today, as Russia has made veiled threats to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, North Korea has stepped up ballistic missile testing, and Iran is making advance its nuclear weapons program. Biden will then make a brief and historic stopover in Papua New Guinea. Biden has sought to improve relations with Pacific island nations amid growing US concern over China’s growing military and economic influence in the region. Finally, Biden travels to Australia for a summit with his fellow Quad leaders: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kishida. The Quad partnership was first formed during the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people. Since taking office, Biden has tried to reinvigorate the Quad as part of his broader effort to put more emphasis on the Pacific. MAJOR CHALLENGES Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s provocative actions in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait are expected to be the focus of Biden’s trip. At the G-7 ministers’ meeting last month, the alliance pledged to form a unified front against Chinese threats to Taiwan and war with Russia. The G-7 includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. Biden administration officials have been troubled by growing Chinese threats and military maneuvers around Taiwan, the self-governing democracy Beijing claims as its own. US-China relations were also strained by the visit of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei last August. Those ties were further inflamed after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon in February after passing through the United States. The G-7 foreign ministers said in their statement that the alliance would seek to “escalate sanctions” against Russia. How far the G-7 is willing to go remains to be seen. IS AMERICA BACK? The looming potential of a US government default creates difficult dynamics for Biden as he travels overseas for the first time since announcing his 2024 campaign. Since the start of his presidency, Biden has repeatedly told world leaders that America is back. It’s a quick way to assure allies that the United States is returning to its historic leadership role on the international stage after President Donald Trump’s more inward-looking America-first foreign policy. But Biden also acknowledged that skeptical world leaders have asked him, for how long? To that end, senior administration officials said the looming debt ceiling crisis was a worrying sign.



This sends a horrible message to nations like Russia and China, who would love nothing more than to be able to point the finger at this and say, see, the United States is not a reliable partner. The United States is not a stable leader in global peace and security,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. The Congressional Budget Office said Friday there is a significant risk the federal government will run out of cash in the first two weeks of June unless Congress agrees to raise the borrowing limit. of $31.4 trillion. RESPECT FOR THE PACIFIC ISLANDS With the brief stopover in Papua New Guinea to meet with Pacific Island leaders, Biden has the chance to show that the United States is serious about its long-term commitment to the Pacific Islands. The region received diminished attention from the United States in the aftermath of the Cold War, and China has increasingly filled the void with increased aid, development, and security cooperation. Biden said he was committed to changing that dynamic. Last September, Biden hosted leaders from more than a dozen Pacific island nations at the White House, announcing a new strategy to help help the region on climate change and maritime security. His administration has also recently opened embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, and is considering opening one in Kiribati. He will be the first sitting US president to visit the island nation of about 9 million people. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Papua New Guinea in 2018. QUALITY TIME WITH MODI Biden is going to be spending a lot of time with the Indian Prime Minister in the coming weeks. Modi is among eight leaders from non-G-7 countries who have been invited by Kishida to join the meeting of major industrial nations in Hiroshima. He will also join Biden’s meeting with Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea. Afterwards, Biden, Modi and Kishida will all travel to Australia for a Quad meeting to be hosted by Albanese in Sydney. Biden won’t have to wait long to see Modi again. The president welcomes Modi for a state visit on June 22.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/business/article/ambitious-agenda-for-biden-on-upcoming-18098470.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos