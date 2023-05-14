Imran Khan lambasted for slandering state institutions to hide his own corruption





Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb speaks during a press conference. Radio Pakistan/FileMarriyum Aurangzeb called Imran Khan an ungrateful person. The Minister says that state institutions do not want to interfere in politics.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was trying to drag state institutions into politics to evade corruption cases.

Earlier, the former prime minister who was removed from office in a no-confidence vote in April last year accused the army chief of his kidnapping on May 9. Government sources, however, confirmed that the armed forces had nothing to do with the arrest of the political leader.

In an interview on Sunday, the Minister of Information said: Imran Khan’s complete corruption file belongs to the institutions and that is why he challenges and criticizes them regularly.

She said that the institutions did not want to interfere in politics, but it was the head of the PTI who criticized them all the time and did everything possible to drag them into politics.

Marriyum called Khan an ungrateful person who always abandoned his benefactors. Be it former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan or the late Naeemul Haq. She said: “Khan followed the same pattern in the case of all these people.”

She alleged that the PTI president had offered the former army chief a life extension, which he refused. However, Khan resorted to using inappropriate words for him at public gatherings following his refusal.

The information minister also accused the ousted prime minister of being a fascist person disguised under a political cloak inflicting irreparable damage on the country. “His workers burned down schools, public buildings, ambulances and mosques after his arrest in a corruption case.”

It was not public reaction but an armed attack on public and private property as part of a premeditated plan, Marriyum said, pledging severe action against those involved in the vandalism and arson following Khan’s arrest.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Jinnah house which was set on fire by armed PTI goons. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had received full details of those involved in the “heinous and unforgivable” incidents.

Measures will be taken against them according to the law so that no one dares to take such mishaps in the future, she added.

The minister commended law enforcement for showing complete restraint against the violent workers of the former ruling party who threw stones at them and even resorted to shooting at their vehicles.

On the other hand, Khan warned of serious streaks if he was arrested again, she added.

The PTI has a record of violent protests, she said, recalling its 2014 sit-in when party protesters hung dirty pants on Constitution Avenue and along the walls of national institutions.

She said the coalition government did not believe in political victimization and had nothing to do with the arrest of the PTI leader. Imran Khan was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and if the government had to arrest him, he would not have waited 14 months, the minister added.

The courts, she added, were giving a relief package to Khan who had ignored his orders in the past and greeted police at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore with petrol bombs when they went to arrest him in accordance with the warrant issued by the courts.

According to the Minister of Information, the judiciary is the main pillar of the state and has the same role as the executive and the legislature. “Collectively, all of these pillars should play their part in implementing the state’s decision.

On a question, she said Khan was ousted from power through democratic means and the power of the vote. He hatched a plot against the state when opposition parties at the time tabled a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly.

On another question, she said there was anger among their workers over the relief given to Khan which has weakened the state, ruined Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with friendly countries and pushed the nation into an economic quagmire. plundering the public treasury.

She said the law of the land allows them to record protests peacefully. I can promise that no pot will be broken during the PDM workers’ demonstration.

We asked permission from the administration because we are not going to burn state buildings, she added.

She recalled Khan’s tenure when political victimization was at its peak and all opposition leaders were sent to jail. Prime Minister Shehbaz has been denied medicine and even a chair in jail to offer his prayers.

The ex-prime minister was facing the results of his own actions, she said, recalling how he mocked his opponents for their ills.

Now, she said, the head of the PTI himself was seeking bail in court on medical grounds.

