Recep Tayyip Erdogan leads his challenger as Turkey votes

J OPPOSITION URKEYS The candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, was on track to force Recep Tayyip Erdogan to run in the country’s presidential elections, according to early voting data. Neither man would walk away with the necessary margin of victory of 50% plus a vote in the first round, it seems. But the early numbers looked surprisingly disappointing for the challenger, who had edged the president slightly in most recent opinion polls.

Hours after the polls closed, the results of Turkey’s most fiercely contested presidential and parliamentary elections in a generation remained up in the air. With 88% of the ballot boxes open at 11 p.m. local time, the state news agency, Anadolu, showed Mr Erdogan with 49.9% of the vote, against 44.3% for Mr Kilicdaroglu, the gap between the two tapering steadily. A third candidate, nationalist Sinan Ogan, won more than 5% of the vote. The oppositions’ own tally showed Mr Kilicdaroglu in the lead, 47.4% to Mr Erdogans 46.8%.

Anadolu is known for releasing early results from constituencies that tend to vote overwhelmingly for Mr. Erdogan or his party, before moving on to others. As in previous elections, the opposition accused the agency of manipulating the vote count. We have seen this film before, Ekrem Imamoglu, the opposition mayor of Istanbul, told reporters. He was referring to his own victory in the 2019 local elections, in which the agency stopped updating the vote tally as Mr Imamoglu began to edge closer to his rival.

The parliamentary election was also looking bad for the opposition. Anadolu showed Mr. Erdogans his own bloc, known as the People’s Alliance, led by his own Justice and Development group ( AND ) and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party ( MHP ), with 51% of the vote, enough for a majority. The opposition Nation Alliance, a six-party coalition led by Mr. Kilicdaroglus Republican Peoples Party ( cogeneration ), had 34.2%. But this margin has also shrunk. An alliance led by Turkey’s main Kurdish party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( HDP ), supposedly supporting the opposition bloc, had 9.3%.

Should a second round become necessary, Mr Ogan may be able to play the kingmaker. In an interview a few days before the election, the nationalist candidate hinted that he and his party could aim for cabinet posts in return for an endorsement.

Turkey’s elections may have become the latest outlet for dissent. But the Turks have not given up on democracy, the turnout in the elections showed it. More than 88% of eligible voters turned out to vote on May 14, a very high number by any measure. Despite high tensions, no violent incidents took place on polling day.

Polls released days before the election had shown opposition umbrella candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu with just over 50% of the vote, enough to win in the first round, and a few percentage points ahead of Erdogan, who led the country for 20 years. This came after Muharrem Ince, a former opposition cogeneration politician and potential spoiler candidate, dropped out of the race three days before the election. Mr Kilicdaroglu is believed to have inherited most of Mr Inces’ support, estimated at around 2%. But many of those votes may have gone to Mr Ogan instead.

The stakes in the election couldn’t be much higher. The outcome will determine the direction of Turkey’s foreign policy, in particular its increasingly comfortable relationship with Russia, and the shape of its economy, currently distorted by runaway inflation and rock-bottom real interest rates. of the world. A constitution that allows Mr. Erdogan to keep the courts, central bank and other state institutions under his control, as well as the patronage system he presides over, are also at stake. Five more years of rule of Mr. Erdogan would reinforce his brand of autocracy. An opposition victory offers a chance to restore democratic rule and a path to economic stability.

The election campaign had been unusually bleak in its early days, largely due to earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people in the south of the country earlier this year. That changed once Mr Erdogan accused the opposition of teaming up with terrorists, a reference to the HDP which most Turks see as the political wing of a banned Kurdish insurgent group, and courting deviants LGBT groups. His interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, stoked tensions by warning of an attempted political coup on election night. A week before the elections, pro-government protesters attacked an opposition rally in the east of the country, injuring a dozen people.

Mr Erdogan and his party also framed Mr Inces’ withdrawal from the race as an attempt by exiled supporters of the Gulen community, a religious sect that Turkey accuses of a violent coup attempt in 2016, to shape the race in favor of Mr. Kilicdaroglus. Mr. Ince accuses the Gülenists of mounting an online smear campaign, with doctored photos and videos, which he says forced him to drop out of the race. The government amplified Mr. Inces’ claims. The authors are [the Gulenists] and America, Mr. Soylu said on May 12. Mr Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, accused Russia of interfering in the elections on behalf of Mr Erdogans.