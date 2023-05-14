Ron DeSantis on tiptoe in Iowa as Trump cancels visit amid tornado threat





DES MOINES, Iowa It was supposed to be a clash of the 2024 GOP presidential primary titans in Iowa on Saturday, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for the state to meet with voters repeatedly as the threat of tornadoes forced former President Donald Trump to cancel an outdoor rally.

DeSantis, taking advantage of Trump’s absence, hastily scheduled an unannounced stop late Saturday night at Jethro’s, a Des Moines barbecue that’s a stone’s throw from the park where Trump had planned to hold his rally. About 100 DeSantis supporters filled the restaurant patio and the sidewalk outside to take photos, shake hands and hear him give a short version of his stump speech.

Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.NBC News/Getty Images

Hopping onto a table with his wife, Casey DeSantis, to address the crowd, the Florida governor hinted at what was evident during his two visits this year to the state that holds the first Republican primary: He will formalize his candidacy soon.

Arguing that Florida and Iowa are a source of hope for voters because Republican governors have been able to implement their agendas, DeSantis said, “We’ll soon have the chance to make sure this gets done in every States of this country.”

But DeSantis, who is set to trigger campaign finance demands to formalize his candidacy, declined to say definitively whether he would run or answer questions about abortion and whether, like Trump, he would be inclined to pardon those convicted in connection with the January 6 uprising.

Trump, the frontrunner, and DeSantis, who is his main challenger in the national polls, will have plenty of time to fight for the hearts and votes of the Iowa caucuses ahead of next year’s contest.

On Saturday, nature stepped in to give DeSantis a rare chance to make his point without interference from the oxygen-hungry Trump.

Rather than attack Trump directly, DeSantis repeatedly took subtle jabs at the former president who was once a close ally.

We must reject the culture of defeat that has infected our party in recent years, DeSantis told the Sioux Center, alluding to Trump’s effect on GOP candidates in recent years. If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again, and I think it’s going to be very difficult to recover from that loss.

Trump was not there to defend himself or to tear DeSantis apart.

Hours before he was due to address his supporters, Trump let it be known via social media platform Truth that he was advised to delay or cancel his remarks due to a tornado watch. Shortly after, he posted again, announcing that the rally had been canceled and would soon be rescheduled. He released a list of campaign leaders in each of the state’s 99 counties on Saturday.

But Trump was not ready to tread carefully in the face of the literal wind that never materialized at the rally site and DeSantis was not ready to throw it to the proverbial wind.

Instead, the governor of Florida has been very careful in Iowa, partaking in some retail traditions here in a controlled and poised style.

Even with giant signs proclaiming “DeSantis ’24” hung around Republican Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s “family picnic” event at the Sioux Center, and pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down unveiling a wrapped bus with the words “Join Team DeSantis for President,” the potential nominee stuck to his truncated speech script.

After his remarks, when most of the crowd had left the picnic, DeSantis posed for photos with Feenstra and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds while awkwardly balancing a burger on a spatula.

At that time, the photo session was mainly for the benefit of the media, which invaded it. DeSantis ignored most of the questions, but answered one by criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of immigration enforcement at the U.S. border with Mexico.

DeSantis also paid a visit to Pizza Ranch, the quintessential political retail stop here that, in itself, is dripping with someone running for president. He shook hands and signed autographs for the young fans.

At some point, he pulled away from the crowd.

Where is the first lady? DeSantis said, looking for his wife, who was talking to supporters in a separate room. As he would later in the day in Des Moines, DeSantis gave an abbreviated version of a stump speech, repeating familiar lines about his handling of Covid-19 and a fight with Disney.

Trump has led the country in the right direction, maybe DeSantis can carry on, said Arlene Lang, who reveled in remarks from Florida governors.

Ralph Klemme, a former state representative, said he was a Trump supporter but was ready for someone new.

I love what DeSantis has done in Florida and what he represents, I think he should be for the country, Klemme said. I like the things that President Trump has done good things, but there are other things about him that people don’t like, including myself, what he says, how he says it.

Despite national polls showing Trump leading the pack, Iowa GOP party chairman Jeff Kaufmann expressed doubts that potential caucus candidates have made up their minds, saying they are taking their work too seriously as the country’s first examiners of presidential candidates.

I don’t know if Iowa voters would afford to lock anything down so soon, I don’t think so, Kaufmann said. This belies the nature of the beast.

At the same time, a clear dynamic has set in in the race here that reflects the national setting: Trump, who is seeking his third straight GOP nomination, is the frontrunner, and DeSantis is well ahead of the pack of rivals.

“I think if caucus were held today, Trump would be the favorite to win based on his legion of loyal supporters,” said Will Rogers, former Polk County Republican Party chairman. “That being said, I see a lot of interest growing in DeSantis and I wouldn’t be surprised if his poll puts him within striking distance of Trump by the end of the year.”

