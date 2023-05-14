Politics
A Labor plan to allow millions of European citizens to vote
May 13, 2023, 11:42 p.m. | Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:58
Sir Keir Starmer plans to give millions of European citizens the right to vote if Labor returns to power in the next general election, it has been reported.
Under plans in the manifesto, the Labor leader would launch a package of proposals that would include giving the vote to settled migrants and 16- and 17-year-olds.
But the proposed plans have prompted accusations that Sir Keir is ‘laying the groundwork for a referendum’ on re-entry into the European Union, The Telegraph reports.
It is believed the move could result in the elimination of Tory MPs in London and ousting Boris Johnson from his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, should he stand for Parliament in 2029.
A Labor spokesperson said: Keir fundamentally believes that if you work hard and contribute to this country, not only should you be able to advance, but it is fair and just that you also have a say in the decisions made for your community .
But Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds backtracked slightly from the comments. He said on Sunday: “Some of the speculation that has been circulating in the press about Labor policy is actually about our policy-making process, it’s not our manifesto, it’s not a party policy statement, but that’s the way we do it.”
But he added that his party is “always looking for ways to strengthen our democracy”.
Learn more: Kate plays piano in shock Eurovision appearance as grand final kicks off in Liverpool
Learn more: Zelenskyy speaks with Pope Francis in Rome as Italy pledges full support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia
But a Tory spokesman said the plans demonstrated Sir Keir’s distrust of the public and accused him of plotting to join the EU: ‘Allowing foreigners to vote is Sir Keir Starmers’ admission that he does not trust the British people.
“He’s setting the stage for a referendum to join the EU, something he campaigned so passionately for. And now he wants to rig the result.
Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice said young people and migrants were more likely to support Labour.
The presumption we all have, rightly or wrongly, is that they are more likely to oppose Brexit, and therefore less likely to vote for the Conservative Party, he told the outlet.
London is already so overwhelmingly Labor that there are a few Conservative constituencies left, but not that many, and these are the ones that will be particularly at risk.
Professor Curtis added that the change could contribute to Boris’ downfall in his west London constituency, which has a large migrant population, if he remains an MP after the next national vote.
Under the proposals, migrants living permanently and paying tax in the UK would have the right to vote for the first time in general elections.
The move is expected to affect around 3.4 million EU citizens in Britain, who already qualify for settlement status.
2.6 million have already achieved pre-settled status and may receive voting rights in the future.
European settled migrants are already able to vote in some elections, including for Welsh and Scottish parliaments, local councils and police and crime commissioners, while sixteen and 17 year olds have been given the right to vote in local and decentralized elections. in Scotland and Wales since 2016 and 2020, respectively.
Learn more: A sabotage probe has been launched after cables on the Royal Navy warship HMS Glasgow were ‘intentionally damaged’
Learn more: The heartbroken mother of murdered Jermaine Cools has kept the teenager’s bedroom untouched since he last left the house
Irish and Commonwealth nationals are eligible to vote in general elections provided they reside in the UK and register to vote.
It is thought the proposed expansion of the vote could be the biggest expansion in the size of the franchise since the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act gave women electoral equality with men in 1928.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/labour-planning-vote-eu-citizens-labour-returned-power-general-election/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jason Sudeikis reveals Ted Lassos’ kindness was inspired by Donald Trump’s escalator descent
- Modi loses India’s swing state, boosting Gandhi ahead of 2024 vote
- A Labor plan to allow millions of European citizens to vote
- Eurovision final garners biggest UK TV audience ever – BBC
- Tammy Slaton: Yes, I have a new boyfriend! Already!
- Head-to-head comparison: Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a
- The ceasefire between Israel and the militants in Gaza seems to be holding
- Ahsan Iqbal accuses Imran Khan of planning an attack on public buildings
- Jokowi recalled minister ‘nyaleg’ could be replaced if not focused on work
- Doctor Cha Tops List Of Hottest Dramas And Actors
- Six women, all over 100, celebrate Mother’s Day at the South Loop fashion show brunch
- Stock market today: live updates