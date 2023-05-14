A Labor plan to allow millions of European citizens to vote

Sir Keir Starmer plans to give millions of European citizens the right to vote if Labor returns to power in the next general election, it has been reported.



Sir Keir Starmer plans to give millions of European citizens the right to vote if Labor returns to power in the next general election, it has been reported.

Under plans in the manifesto, the Labor leader would launch a package of proposals that would include giving the vote to settled migrants and 16- and 17-year-olds.

But the proposed plans have prompted accusations that Sir Keir is ‘laying the groundwork for a referendum’ on re-entry into the European Union, The Telegraph reports.

It is believed the move could result in the elimination of Tory MPs in London and ousting Boris Johnson from his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, should he stand for Parliament in 2029.

A Labor spokesperson said: Keir fundamentally believes that if you work hard and contribute to this country, not only should you be able to advance, but it is fair and just that you also have a say in the decisions made for your community .

But Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds backtracked slightly from the comments. He said on Sunday: “Some of the speculation that has been circulating in the press about Labor policy is actually about our policy-making process, it’s not our manifesto, it’s not a party policy statement, but that’s the way we do it.”

But he added that his party is “always looking for ways to strengthen our democracy”.

But a Tory spokesman said the plans demonstrated Sir Keir’s distrust of the public and accused him of plotting to join the EU: ‘Allowing foreigners to vote is Sir Keir Starmers’ admission that he does not trust the British people.

“He’s setting the stage for a referendum to join the EU, something he campaigned so passionately for. And now he wants to rig the result.

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice said young people and migrants were more likely to support Labour.

The presumption we all have, rightly or wrongly, is that they are more likely to oppose Brexit, and therefore less likely to vote for the Conservative Party, he told the outlet.

London is already so overwhelmingly Labor that there are a few Conservative constituencies left, but not that many, and these are the ones that will be particularly at risk.

Professor Curtis added that the change could contribute to Boris’ downfall in his west London constituency, which has a large migrant population, if he remains an MP after the next national vote.

Under the proposals, migrants living permanently and paying tax in the UK would have the right to vote for the first time in general elections.

The move is expected to affect around 3.4 million EU citizens in Britain, who already qualify for settlement status.

2.6 million have already achieved pre-settled status and may receive voting rights in the future.

European settled migrants are already able to vote in some elections, including for Welsh and Scottish parliaments, local councils and police and crime commissioners, while sixteen and 17 year olds have been given the right to vote in local and decentralized elections. in Scotland and Wales since 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Irish and Commonwealth nationals are eligible to vote in general elections provided they reside in the UK and register to vote.

It is thought the proposed expansion of the vote could be the biggest expansion in the size of the franchise since the Representation of the People (Equal Franchise) Act gave women electoral equality with men in 1928.