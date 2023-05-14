Modi loses India’s swing state, boosting Gandhi ahead of 2024 vote

KOLAR, INDIA Supporters walk by giant cutouts of Indian National Congress (INC) leaders Rahul Gandhi (left) and his sister Priyanka Vadra (right) as they arrive to attend a campaign rally in Kolar, in India. The southern state of Karnataka is heading to the polls as Congress attempts to wrest power back from Prime Minister Narendra Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Images GETTY, BLOOMBERG) BLOOMBERG India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceded defeat in the swing state of South Karnataka, a rare victory for opposition Congress party Rahul Gandhi as it seeks to build momentum ahead of national elections in next year. The Congress won 135 seats out of the 224-member assembly, its biggest victory against the Modis Bharatiya Janata party in major state elections since the prime minister came to power in 2014. The BJP won 66 seats, according to the Election Commission of India. Congratulations to the Congress Party on its victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls, Modi, who has campaigned prominently in a state that is home to the IT hub of Bengaluru, said in a post on Twitter. I send them my best wishes in the realization of the aspirations of the peoples. The election in Karnataka, the only southern state in which Modis BJP held power, was the first of several key state elections testing the national mood ahead of the 2024 vote. While Congress has been routed in the last two national elections, high inflation and unemployment are fueling discontent in the country of 1.4 billion people. A victory in Congress will be a big boost for an opposition that looks weak and fragmented just one year from the general election, said Shumita Deveshwar, senior director of India research at TS Lombard. However, the road is long and difficult for the opposition in New Delhi. The party needs many more wins to be seen as a strong competitor to the BJP domestically. The Karnataka vote saw Modi face off directly against Gandhi, the scion of India's notorious Nehru-Gandhi political dynasty, who was convicted for making defamatory remarks about prime ministers' surnames in 2019. The verdict led to Gandhis being ousted from parliament earlier this year. The results indicate that Gandhi's constant public outreach is making an impression on voters. He went on a 2,170-mile nationwide trek earlier this year to rally support for the party. The BJP, struggling with high prices and allegations of corruption, was banking on Modis' popularity to retain power in one of the country's wealthiest states. Congressional campaign promises included direct cash benefits for women and free electricity. Karnataka has been a rotating state since 1985. Although the BJP has already won a significant number of seats here, enough to form the government several times, it has never managed to secure a clear majority. The BJP's loss in the state can be blamed on daily bread problems, unemployment and corruption allegations, Deveshwar said. With Prime Minister Modis' consistently high approval ratings, the loss of Karnataka will not create any significant dent in his image. Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2023/5/14/modi-loses-india-swing-state-boosting-gandhi-before-2024-vote The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article