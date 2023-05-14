How Ron DeSantis is stepping up attacks on Donald Trump as 2024 approaches





As Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) considers a 2024 presidential bid, he has increasingly stepped up attacks on his potential chief Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis launched some of his most overt attacks on the former Iowa president on Saturday, honing a strategy as he is soon expected to throw his hat into the 2024 arena. His visit was made much easier after Trump was forced to cancel his concurrent event in Des Moines due to the threat of tornadoes, giving DeSantis an opening to impress voters in the state.

BIDEN SAYS DEBT LIMIT TALKS ‘MOVING AHEAD’ BUT ‘NOT YET THERE’

The Florida governor declined to comment directly on Trump, instead attacking him with veiled criticism.

We must reject the culture of defeat that has infected our party in recent years, DeSantis told the Sioux Center, referring to Trump and GOP defeats in recent years. If we get distracted, if we focus the election on the past or other side issues, then I think the Democrats are going to beat us again, and I think it’s going to be very difficult to recover from that loss.

He then turned to one of his favorite attacks, touting his concrete results as governor while dismissing Trump’s theatrics.

To govern is not to entertain. Governing is not about building a brand or talking on social media and signaling virtue,’ he added, alluding to Trump. It’s ultimately about winning and delivering results.

DeSantis also visited Jethros BBQ Southside on Saturday, a close distance to where Trump was supposed to hold his own rally, The New York Times reported.

While DeSantis has avoided naming Trump directly, his network has stepped up its attacks on the former president, mostly through supporters of the Florida governor and his Super PAC, Never Back Down. The Super PAC began to hone an attack strategy against Trump, portraying him as a fake conservative stuck in the past.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Donald Trump continues to come up with the same old pathetic attacks that Americans are sick of hearing,” Never Back Down CEO Chris Jankowski said in a statement obtained by Fox News last week. “Worse still, Trump is so scared of a potential challenge from DeSantis that he is taking a page out of the Radical Lefts playbook and trying to diminish the conservative achievement of governors.”

Trump continued to widen the gap to his expected rival in 2024, with a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll giving him a 28-point lead over DeSantis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/desantis-ramping-attacks-trump-stealth-blitz The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos