Trkiye runoff likely as Recep Tayyip Erdoan and opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu claim lead

Trkiye appears to be heading for a runoff in the presidential election, with the parties of Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his opposition rival Kemal Kldarolu both claiming the lead, but sources on both sides admit they may not cross. not be the 50% threshold to prevail.

Both leaders tweeted in response to partial unofficial results

Both leaders tweeted in response to partial unofficial results The vote is one of the most important elections in the country’s 100-year history

Early results put Mr Erdoan comfortably ahead, but as the count continued his advantage eroded, with a second round on May 28.

Both sides rejected the count on the other side, with no official result announced.

The vote is one of the most important elections in the country’s 100-year history, a contest that could end Mr Erdoan’s imperious 20-year rule and reverberate far beyond Trkiye’s borders.

Mr Erdoan said rushing to announce election results during the count would steal the will of the people, while challenger Kemal MrKldarolu warned election authorities to record all national results.

“While the election was held in such a positive and democratic atmosphere and the vote count continues, trying to announce the results in haste is to usurp the national will,” Erdoan wrote on Twitter. in his first message since the end of the vote.

Mr Kldarolu said separately on Twitter: ‘We won’t sleep tonight’ as he warned that all ballots should be included in the count.

Turkish news agencies report different results

Citing figures from the state-run Anadolu agency, Turkish media said that with almost 75% of ballot boxes counted, Mr Erdoan was in the lead with 51% of the vote and Mr Kldaroluon 43%.

ANKA news agency said with ballots from 76% of ballot boxes counted, Mr Erdoan had won 48% to Mr Kldarolu’s 46%.

Those figures were close to what Ankara’s opposition mayor Mansur Yavas said was his party’s tally, which suggested Mr Kldarolu was ahead with 47.42%, while Mr Erdoan had 46.48%.

Opinion polls before the election had given Kemal Kldarolua a slight lead. ( )

Opinion polls ahead of the election had given Mr Kldarolu, who leads a six-party alliance, a slight lead with two polls on Friday showing him above the 50% threshold needed to win.

Early results were expected to favor Mr Erdoan, as many of the early counts typically come from his rural, conservative heartland.

Polling stations officially closed at 5 p.m. local time after nine hours of voting.

Elections, which also involve parliament, are closely watched in Western capitals, the Middle East, NATO and Moscow.

A defeat for Mr Erdoan, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most important allies, will likely unsettle the Kremlin but comfort the Biden administration, as well as many European and Middle Eastern leaders who had troubled relations with him.

Trkiye’s longest-serving leader has transformed the NATO member and Europe’s second-largest country into a global player, modernized it with megaprojects such as new bridges, hospitals and airports, and built a military industry sought by foreign states.

But his volatile economic policy of low interest rates, which sparked a spiraling cost-of-living crisis and inflation, has left him angered by voters.

His government’s slow response to a devastating earthquake in southeast Trkiye that killed 50,000 people added to voter dismay.

Mr. Kldarolu pledged to put Trkiye back on a new path by reviving democracy after years of state repression, returning to orthodox economic policies, strengthening institutions that lost their autonomy under Mr. Erdoan and rebuilding fragile ties with the West.

Thousands of political prisoners and activists, including high-profile figures like Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas and philanthropist Osman Kavala, could be freed if the opposition prevails.

Polarized politics

“I see these elections as a choice between democracy and dictatorship,” said Ahmet Kalkan, 64, as he voted in Istanbul for Mr Kldarolu, echoing critics who fear Mr Erdoan will govern in a manner even more autocratic if he wins.

“I chose democracy and I hope my country will choose democracy,” said Mr. Kalkan, a retired health worker.

Mr Erdoan, 69, is a veteran of a dozen election victories, and says he respects democracy and denies being a dictator.

Illustrating how the president still enjoys support, Mehmet Akif Kahraman, who also votes in Istanbul, said Mr Erdoan still represented the future even after two decades in power.

“God willing, Trikiye will be a world leader,” he said.

The parliamentary vote is a tight race between the People’s Alliance comprising Mr Erdoan’s Islamist-origin AKP (AKP) party and the nationalist MHP and others, while Mr Kldarolu’s National Alliance is made up of six opposition parties, including his secular Republican People’s Party (CHP). , created by the founder of Trkiye, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

