PM Modi visits ‘Jana Shakti’ exhibition to mark 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited a themed exhibition held at the National Gallery of Modern Art here to mark the 100th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’.The exhibition ‘Jana Shakti: A Collective Power’ features works by many renowned artists. Prime Minister Modi attended a guided tour of the exhibition where artists had the opportunity to talk about their works and the “Mann Ki Baat” themes that inspired them, the culture ministry said. He also saw the immersive projection show of the ‘Jana Shakti’ exhibition at the Jaipur house dome, a senior official said. “After viewing the artworks, the Prime Minister signed the catalog for the ‘Jana Shakti’ exhibition and wrote the message ‘Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho…’. The catalog was pre-signed by the 13 artists,” the ministry said. in a report. Modi also shared some photos from his visit on Twitter. “I visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi. This is an exhibition of wonderful artworks based on some of the themes from the #MannKiBaat episodes. I commend all the artists who enriched the exhibition with their creativity “, he tweeted. “Here are some more glimpses from the Jana Shakti exhibition at @ngma_delhi,” he said in another tweet. Thirteen renowned modern and contemporary artists used various mediums to express themselves and present an artistic representation of the Prime Minister’s message across 12 themes. The artists who contributed to the exhibition are Manu Parekh, Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Pratul Dash, GR Iranna, Jagannath Panda and Jiten Thukral, the ministry said. The exhibition celebrates India’s artistic diversity and draws inspiration from themes highlighted in its ‘Mann ki Baat’ program over the years. The program started on October 3, 2014 and airs on the last Sunday of every month at 11 a.m. across the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network. The 100th episode of the 30-minute show aired on April 30. Artwork themes included Water Conservation, ‘Nari Shakti’, COVID-19 Awareness, Swachh Bharat, Environment and Climate Change, Yoga, Science and Space, Amrit Kaal and India at 100 and North East India. The exhibition opened on April 30 and was inaugurated by well-known artist Anjolie Ela Menon.

