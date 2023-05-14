The secret plan to get out of the Ukrainian crisis – opinion

The ‘secret plan’ is what they call French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to team up with China and end the war in Ukraine, according to The telegraph. The outlet confirmed that Macron was working on a plan to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table with Beijing’s backing by the summer. The report also discusses how France and China are working together to prepare a global framework that could serve as a starting point for any future negotiations.

Looking for ways to broker a way out of the conflict isn’t exactly shocking news, it’s just normal when it comes to the political and strategic aspects of a rivalry. Everyone knows that war is only a stage in the political process and that it is inevitable that negotiations will eventually take place, as old school politicians would tell you.

Better avoid a ticking time bomb

If there is not some sort of resolution at the negotiating table, then the conflict will remain open and chronic, turning into a ticking time bomb of a crisis. It is particularly difficult in cases where things are very complicated and sensitive, such as the Ukrainian crisis.

The French and Chinese are trying to use their political might to advance the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine. Indeed, shaping the future of our world is as much about politics and diplomacy as it is about military power.

So when you’re dealing with a high-profile global rivalry like the one we’re seeing right now, it makes sense that a major player like China and an influential European power like France try to stay relevant through diplomatic channels. . It’s their way of making sure they’re not left behind in the grand scheme of things.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Beijing, China April 6, 2023. (SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

China and France know that their diplomatic efforts may not be enough to bring the belligerents to sit down at the negotiating table. But they also understand that their collaboration is crucial in whatever role they might end up playing in this crisis. That being said, the West may not be too keen on letting China take the lead in mediation.

With all the tension between Washington and Beijing, and the US accusing China of supporting Russia in the war, this will be a tough pill for the West to swallow. Moreover, the United States may not want to give China – its main strategic competitor and rival for global influence – any sort of political gain by letting them play a mediating role that would boost China’s status. in the world.

Chinese mediation

SO THE US might only be willing to accept Chinese mediation in very specific cases, such as if the war in Ukraine escalates or if there are new threats to the security of all of Europe. Even then, China’s role may have to be part of an international troika or bilateral mediation with a Western ally closer to the United States, such as France.

France understands that trying to assume a mediating role in the Ukrainian crisis alone would be hard work. Macron has already tried to find a solution by reaching out to Moscow and making a personal visit, but he arrived empty-handed and turned to Ukraine’s full support on the military and political fronts.

France is looking for a way to assert its place on the world stage after the Ukrainian crisis, even if it means promoting the idea of ​​a third great power – Europe – which can play an important role alongside the other international powers which compete for the best dogs in the world system. Macron knows he can only achieve his ambitions in this regard through coordination and cooperation with other international players, such as China.

The success of any diplomatic effort by China and France, or any other international party, depends on the outcome of the Ukrainian Spring Offensive and its aftermath. France is seeking to coordinate with China while encouraging a Ukrainian military victory that would strengthen Kiev’s position at the negotiating table and increase pressure on Russia to join the talks.

China’s position may seem at odds with France’s as Beijing hopes for a Russian military victory that forces Ukraine to come to the table. While China recognizes the need to give Russia a chance to achieve its military objectives, it also recognizes that a complete victory for either side is not in its interests.

The ideal outcome for China is a shared victory or for both sides to be forced to negotiate an end to their losses. However, this is a difficult prospect to achieve, at least under current conditions in Moscow and Kyiv, which could change as the conflict progresses.

The Franco-Chinese secret plan is still in the works and will only see the light of day if there are major changes in the Ukrainian situation. China always plays it safe when it comes to pushing Russia to end the conflict and Macron has tried to convince President Xi Jinping to reach out to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It is important to keep in mind that Beijing links everything it does in the Ukraine crisis to what is happening with Taiwan, where it is betting on its ability to keep Europe out of what it calls the American bandwagon in Taiwan.

In theory, Russia could benefit from the success of French diplomatic efforts, as it aligns with China’s desire to prevent European influence from falling under American control. However, that depends on not compromising Moscow’s strategic goals in Ukraine, which are closely linked to developments on the ground in the ongoing war.

The author is a political analyst from the United Arab Emirates and a former candidate for the Federal National Council.