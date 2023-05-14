Jokowi Enjoys Team Indonesia’s Gold Medal at Cambodian SEA Games





Jakarta (pilar.id) – The Indonesian contingent at SEA Games Cambodia 2023 has won 63 gold medals so far. President Joko Widodo expressed his appreciation and hope that the Indonesian contingent can surpass the personal goal he had previously conveyed of winning over 69 gold medals. “I really appreciate the medals, because he reached 60 (gold). The target was indeed yesterday’s 60, but I asked for it to be higher than 69. I hope it will be exceeded,” Jokowi said. Indonesia won its 60th gold medal thanks to the success of weightlifter Juliana Klarisa in the women’s 55kg event and made history by winning the first women’s basketball 5× gold medal 5 in the history of the SEA Games. On Sunday (14/5/2023) afternoon, the Indonesian contingent won the 61st to 63rd gold medals thanks to judoka Dewa Kadek Rama, the men’s 500m dragon boat team with 12 crews, and wrestler Suparmanto of the male Greco-Roman number of 63 kg. However, the Indonesian contingent still has the chance to win even more gold medals as there are still three days of competition left at the SEA Games in Cambodia. President Jokowi also hopes that the men’s football team can win a gold medal. The Indonesian men’s soccer team advanced to the final after beating Vietnam 3-2 despite having to play with 10 players from the 60th minute. “I’m also happy because the ball also came into the final with a lot of fighting spirit and fighting spirit. In my opinion, it’s allowed to convey a winning mentality, even a winning mentality,” Jokowi said. The Indonesian contingent showed proud achievements at the Cambodia 2023 SEA Games and are set to win even more gold medals in the time remaining. (crazy/hdl)

