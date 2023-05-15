Budi Arie: President Jokowi wants the Prabowo-Airlangga pair





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The President of Projo along with the Deputy Minister of Village PDT, Budi Arie Setiadi, responded to the speech of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which sets out several criteria that the presidential candidate of 2024 (capers) .as well as Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto as the number that best matches the criteria. “If you dare to influence world politics and other things, yes, refer to several names of speculation able to? If you are brave and understand world politics, yes, it’s Pak Prabowo,” Budi said in an interview after the People’s Deliberation (Musra) main event at Istora Senayan in central Jakarta, Sunday (14/5/2023). Budi considers Prabowo to be a character who has courageous standards and can be compared to General Party Chairman Golkar as well as Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto who understands global economic conditions. He considers it important to understand the global economy. “A lot of people are also speculating or wanting Prabowo-Airlangga, part Pak Ganjar,” Budi said. Asked about the name to be determined by President Jokowi, Budi admitted he was still waiting for the decision. The reason is that the political dynamic is still ongoing. Even so, he pointed out that Jokowi would definitely mention the name that emerged from the Musra results. In fact, his party was asked to determine the pattern of these names. “Pak Jokowi said earlier, we have to make stratagems and discuss the names. He asked us to discuss the stratagems that need to be done,” Budi said. He added that Projo would provide the most comprehensive contribution. Budi considers it necessary to have a grand coalition to lead a great nation. During his speech, President Jokowi mentioned the criteria of a candidate for the presidency, so that people do not get the wrong leader. Jokowi explained that the criteria must be a personality who has courage, who understands how to lead the country and who is close to the people. In addition, Jokowi said, the presidential personality will be able to handle global economic uncertainties, especially the momentum of the demographic bonus that makes Indonesia an opportunity to become a developed country, so that it can expand opportunities for job. According to Jokowi, this opportunity can only be done by presidential candidates with the criteria mentioned by him. Prabowo did not receive Airlangga’s application The daily chairman of the DPP Gerindra party, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, admitted that his party had not received any information regarding the Golkar party’s proposal. One of the contents of the proposal is to require Airlangga Hartarto as the vice-presidential candidate (cawapres) for Prabowo Subianto.

